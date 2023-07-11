Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer song 'Kaavaalaa' with fan at Mumbai Airport, watch video

    Rajinikanth and Tamannaah will appear together in Jailer. In the movie, which hits theatres on August 10, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Ramya Krishnan are also featured.

    Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer song 'Kaavaalaa' with fan at Mumbai Airport, watch video ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    Recently, Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in the popular song Kaavaalaa from their movie Jailer. The song, which was posted earlier this month on YouTube, has already received 732K likes and 24 million views. Recently, Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in the popular song Kaavaalaa from their movie Jailer. The song, which was posted earlier this month on YouTube, has already received 732K likes and 24 million views. Tamannaah was seen leaving the city on a plane on Tuesday and was photographed at the Mumbai airport. Tamannaah was seen moving towards the terminal gate as the photographers stationed outside motioned for her to wait in a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram. The actor's supporter wanted to dance to Kaavaalaa, one of her songs. Mera flight miss hojayega (I will miss my flight)..."

    Also Read | Redmi 12 with 'crystal glass design' to launch on August 1; Here's what we know

    She did, however, wait for the dancer. She joined him as soon as he began moving to the music, to the cheers of those surrounding them. Tamannaah also gave the individual a hug. Tamannaah clasped hands with him after he imitated Rajinikanth's well-known move of donning sunglasses.Tamannaah turned to the camera as she walked away and stated, "He is doing better than me," in Hindi. She dressed in a black bikini top, matching shrug and trousers for her journey. She additionally carried a black backpack, donned black and white trainers and had dark sunglasses.

    A viewer's response to the video was, "Acha dance hai inn donno ka (They danced well)." Instagram user: "@tamannaahspeaks is love because of that." Comment: "Such a chillaxed lady." She was also described as "amazing" by another person. The movie Jailer will debut on August 10 in theatres. Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar also appear in the movie. Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu. Nelson Dilipkumar has been in charge of it.The actress told ANI: “It is a dream come true to work with him (Rajinikanth). I will always cherish the memories spent on Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it.”

    The shooting for the movie was completed in June of this year. Sun Pictures, the film's production company, posted a number of stills from the cake-cutting event on Twitter. They wrote, "#Jailer is officially over. The soundtrack for the movie was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. 

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Glam Photos: Reality TV icon flaunts luscious curves in white monokini; see sizzling pictures

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'Jhumka' song Teaser creates buzz, Song OUT TOMORROW ATG

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Get ready to groove, 'Jhumka' to drop TOMORROW

    Priyanka Chopra enjoying quality time with Malti Marie, check out new photos of little one ADC

    Priyanka Chopra enjoying quality time with Malti Marie, check out new photos of little one

    Mere Pehla Pehla Pyaar fame Ruslaan Mumtaz stranded in Manali amid endless floods vma

    Mere Pehla Pehla Pyaar fame Ruslaan Mumtaz stranded in Manali amid endless floods

    Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks all-time records; garners 112M views in 24 hours ATG

    Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks all-time records; garners 112M views in 24 hours

    Jawan Kamaal R Khan predicts Shah Rukh Khan's film's opening day box office collection; check here ADC

    Jawan: Kamaal R Khan predicts Shah Rukh Khan's film's opening day box office collection; check here

    Recent Stories

    Double delight to Queen Elizabeth: 7 spectacular rose varieties ATG

    Double delight to Queen Elizabeth: 7 spectacular rose varieties

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 20999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale Check details gcw

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale; Check details

    7 Essential Things to Know Before College: A Guide to Success and Growth MSW EAI

    7 essential things to know before College: A guide to success and growth

    Prof TJ Joseph hand chopping case: NIA court to pronounce Phase-II trial verdict on July 12 anr

    Prof TJ Joseph hand chopping case: NIA court to pronounce Phase-II trial verdict on July 12

    India to United Kingdom: 7 famous Textile Industry hubs around the world MSW EAI

    India to United Kingdom: 7 famous Textile Industry hubs around the world

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon