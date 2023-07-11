Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer song 'Kaavaalaa' with fan at Mumbai Airport, watch video

Recently, Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in the popular song Kaavaalaa from their movie Jailer. The song, which was posted earlier this month on YouTube, has already received 732K likes and 24 million views. Recently, Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in the popular song Kaavaalaa from their movie Jailer. The song, which was posted earlier this month on YouTube, has already received 732K likes and 24 million views. Tamannaah was seen leaving the city on a plane on Tuesday and was photographed at the Mumbai airport. Tamannaah was seen moving towards the terminal gate as the photographers stationed outside motioned for her to wait in a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram. The actor's supporter wanted to dance to Kaavaalaa, one of her songs. Mera flight miss hojayega (I will miss my flight)..."

Also Read | Redmi 12 with 'crystal glass design' to launch on August 1; Here's what we know

She did, however, wait for the dancer. She joined him as soon as he began moving to the music, to the cheers of those surrounding them. Tamannaah also gave the individual a hug. Tamannaah clasped hands with him after he imitated Rajinikanth's well-known move of donning sunglasses.Tamannaah turned to the camera as she walked away and stated, "He is doing better than me," in Hindi. She dressed in a black bikini top, matching shrug and trousers for her journey. She additionally carried a black backpack, donned black and white trainers and had dark sunglasses.

A viewer's response to the video was, "Acha dance hai inn donno ka (They danced well)." Instagram user: "@tamannaahspeaks is love because of that." Comment: "Such a chillaxed lady." She was also described as "amazing" by another person. The movie Jailer will debut on August 10 in theatres. Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar also appear in the movie. Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu. Nelson Dilipkumar has been in charge of it.The actress told ANI: “It is a dream come true to work with him (Rajinikanth). I will always cherish the memories spent on Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it.”

The shooting for the movie was completed in June of this year. Sun Pictures, the film's production company, posted a number of stills from the cake-cutting event on Twitter. They wrote, "#Jailer is officially over. The soundtrack for the movie was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Glam Photos: Reality TV icon flaunts luscious curves in white monokini; see sizzling pictures