    Kim Kardashian Glam Photos: Reality TV icon flaunts luscious curves in white monokini; see sizzling pictures

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian always amplifies hotness with her scintillating bikini looks that go viral on Instagram. The global icon and fashion diva serves a dose of hotness in her new glamorous photoshoot donning a white monokini. Here is a glance at Kim Kardashian's latest photoshoot photos, which are sensational and unmissable.

    article_image1

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    Kim Kardashian is revered and loved by all her global fans, who wait eagerly for her searing hot pictures in bikinis, swimsuits and monokinis. As soon as these new glam white monokini photoshoot pictures got posted by Kim Kardashian a few hours back, the images instantly went viral on Instagram in a few minutes.

    article_image2

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    article_image3

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post photographs of herself striking many captivating poses while wearing a white monokini in the background of the gym. Her hairs are blonde and white in the picture. She had a glam look with eye makeup and a coffee brown nude lip shade on her lips.

    article_image4

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    Kim Kardashian gives a dose of allure and fitness to her fans and followers as she poses inside a gym in a white monokini holding two small silver dumbles in her hand.

    article_image5

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    Kim Kardashian looks stunning and sensational in this white monokini attire as she stands in the gym in middle of the gym equipment with an intense look in her eyes and also enhanced her look with white stiletto heels.

    article_image6

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post photographs of herself striking many captivating poses while wearing a black bikini top and bottom that occurred to be see-through in a lovely background of the shower faucet. Her hairs are wet in the picture and she has opted for a no makeup look with only nude lip shade on her lips.

    article_image7

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    Kim Kardashian goes bold by flaunting her cleavage and assets in a silver and diamond studded bikini in this sizzling and monochromatic black and white photo.

    article_image8

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    Kim Kardashian looks stunning and sensational in this black diamond studded bikini with bottoms as she flaunted her cleavage and abs.

    article_image9

    Image: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

    Kim Kardashian looks stunning and irresistible in this beige-coloured SKIMS bikini attire with bottoms of the same colour as she flaunts her cleavage, assets and abs in this photograph.

