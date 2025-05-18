Karan Johar’s shelved historical drama Takht may be on hold, but the filmmaker confirms it’s not cancelled, keeping hopes alive for one of Bollywood’s most anticipated epics

Karan Johar’s much-talked-about historical epic Takht may have been shelved for the time being, but it continues to occupy a place in Bollywood’s collective anticipation. Initially revealed in 2020, the project boasted a powerful ensemble cast featuring names like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The film was originally set for a Christmas 2021 release, but soon disappeared quietly from Dharma Productions' upcoming slate.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Johar addressed the long silence surrounding the film. While he didn’t share specific reasons, he mentioned that a combination of various issues had stalled the project. However, he assured that Takht is still very much on his mind and affirmed that he plans to bring it to life someday, giving fans renewed optimism.

Johar also spoke highly of the script, penned by Sumit Roy. He described it as exceptionally well-written and even called it the strongest screenplay he has come across in his career. According to him, the story is layered and compelling, set in the Mughal era, and revolves around the political and emotional conflict between two royal brothers—Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb.

When Takht was first introduced, it was accompanied by a striking teaser that featured a grand throne, setting the tone for what promised to be a visually stunning period film. Its sudden disappearance puzzled fans, especially given the scale of the production and the star-studded cast.

Now that Johar has clarified the film is only delayed and not cancelled, excitement surrounding the project has been reignited. Whether it’s the opulent setting, the historical intrigue, or the impressive lineup of actors, Takht still holds promise as one of Dharma Productions' most ambitious yet-unrealized films.

At present, Johar is directing an action film—his first in the genre—after the success of his 2023 romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As a producer, he is backing several other titles, including Dhadak 2, Naagzilla, and Tu Meri Main Tera. But for lovers of grand, emotionally rich storytelling, Takht remains a film worth waiting for.