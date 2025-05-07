Karan Johar breaks his silence on nepotism allegations, stating he hasn't ruined anyone's career. He also points out the public's tendency to focus on criticism rather than praise.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, often targeted for nepotism, recently addressed the accusations and the label of 'brand ambassador of nepotism.' He asserts he hasn't destroyed anyone's career and simply does his job.

Karan Johar's Reaction

Johar stated, 'People say I ruined someone's career. No, I haven't done anything like that. I just did my work. It's how people perceive things. Karma is my biggest religion... I don't think I ever want to cause anyone unhappiness. I don't know when it all happened? I've always been an insider... because my father was part of the industry. If I had made a flop film, we would have had to sell our house.' He recalled his father taking a risk for his son's debut film, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.'

Johar's Response to Trolls

Johar also highlighted how people tend to overlook praise but quickly troll him for any criticism. A prominent filmmaker and TV host, he's considered one of Bollywood's most successful and influential figures. He was labeled the 'brand ambassador of nepotism' after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. His latest directorial venture, the well-received romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.