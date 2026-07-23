Veteran actress Tais Araujo has been cast as Laurentina in 'My Father's Wives,' an adaptation of Jose Eduardo Agualusa's novel. The film follows her journey to Angola to discover her identity after her biological father's death.

Veteran actress Tais Araujo has been cast in My Father's Wives, the upcoming adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Angolan author Jose Eduardo Agualusa. The film will be directed by Portuguese filmmaker Mario Patrocinio (Maria Vitoria). The title in Portuguese is As Mulheres do Meu Pai, as per Deadline.

About the Film's Plot

In the story, Araujo plays Laurentina, a young Mozambican woman adopted by a Portuguese-Brazilian couple and raised in Brazil. After receiving a letter from her biological father--a renowned Angolan double bassist--she travels to Angola to meet him, only to discover that he passed away shortly before her arrival. From that moment on, her journey becomes one of memory, identity, and belonging, connecting different territories across the Portuguese-speaking world.

A Journey of Identity

Excited about the project, Araujo told Deadline, "Playing a character who embarks on a journey to discover her own identity reflects the kind of stories I seek throughout my career. Being part of a film that celebrates the beauty of African ancestry, told through the perspective of our Portuguese brothers and sisters, is deeply fulfilling, and I can't wait to share it with audiences."

Expanding International Footprint

Sabrina Nudeliman Wagon, CEO of Elo Studios, added: "This co-production represents a strategic step for Elo Studios in expanding its international footprint. Agualusa's novel is a powerful literary work that addresses identity and ancestry from a universal perspective, and we believe this adaptation has strong potential to resonate globally." (ANI)