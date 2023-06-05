Taika Waititi is 'irritated' by people asking him to fix representation in films; know details

Taika Waititi blamed white people for depending on underrepresented voices to repair the diversity issue. The director also provided an answer to the representation problem in Hollywood.

Taika Waititi recently condemned the power that white people hold in Hollywood. He expressed his dislike for the failure of the Hollywood industry to fix the diversity issues.

The producer-director spoke about the issue at a renowned global entertainment portal's Raising Our Voices luncheon. Taika also provided a solution for the lack of representation by saying that the industry needs to decolonize the screen.

Taika Waititi bashed the industry for looking to underrepresented communities to solve the problem of representation. He seemed irked as he addressed the issue. Waititi explained, "Stop asking us what to do, how to fix things, all right? I'm so tired of this. I'm so tired of the diversity conversation, the inclusivity conversation, all the conversations. All of us want to be working and not having to come and do fucking panels and speeches in the middle of our day."

Waititi belongs to the Maori and Jewish communities. The director said that while it is good that the issue is getting discussed, it is not sufficient to ask how to fix this problem. According to him, the white decision-makers in Hollywood should curate their own solutions and get ready to give up control to those underrepresented voices.

The maverick Hollywood filmmaker who has directed brilliant films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially in the Thor film franchise, Taika also discussed why there is a lack of indigenous content out there. He explained, "You wonder why there is no indigenous stuff out there. It is the thing the white power got them doing. Come and talk about the problem and tell you how to fix it. You f***ing broke it — you fix it."

He compared the current situation of white people holding power to someone burning a house down. Taika said this situation is the same as someone "coming into your house, stealing all of your shit, and burning your house down and then saying, OK, we need to talk about this."

