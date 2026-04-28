Actor Tabu confirmed she has joined superstar Nagarjuna's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'King100.' Annapurna Studios, the production house, also welcomed the actress. The film is directed by RA Karthik and produced by the studio.

Actor Tabu has come on board for Nagarjuna's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'King100.' Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu shared a picture of the film's clapboard and confirmed the news. "And we begin with the #King100 #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

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The update was also shared on the official social media handle of Annapurna Studios. "A royal welcome to you @tabutiful garu. It is an honor to have your grace on our sets! Your presence will make our milestone film #King100 even more special. Thank you for coming home again. King #NagarjunaAkkineni," the post read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annapurna Studios (@annapurnastudios)

Directed by RA Karthik, the film will feature superstar Nagarjuna in the lead role alongside Tabu. 'King100' is being bankrolled under Annapurna Studios. Further details about the projects are yet to be announced.

Tabu's other projects

On the work front for Tabu, the actor was last seen in Priyadarshan's horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla,' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Wamika Gabbi. Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents 'Bhooth Bangla'.

She is also a part of Puri Jagannadh's 'Slum Dog 33 Temple Road', featuring Vijay Sethupathi.

In January this year, the makers announced the film's title along with its first look. From the slums… rises a storm no one can stop. RAW. RUTHLESS. REAL. ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#PuriSethupathi is #SLUMDOG - 33 Temple Road 💥💥💥 Happy Birthday Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl ❤️#HBDVijaySethupathi A #PuriJagannadh film 🎬@Charmmeofficial Presents 🎥 Produced by Puri… pic.twitter.com/ca2PCs6tBG — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) January 16, 2026

In July last year, Vijay Sethupathi began the shooting for the film in Hyderabad. A muhurat puja was held beforehand. Puri Connects, the production house, took to its X handle and shared that "major talkie scenes" featuring Vijay Sethupathi and actress Samyuktha were filmed at the time, along with pictures from the sets. Details surrounding Tabu's character have been kept under wraps. (ANI)