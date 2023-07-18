Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on 'marriage plans' with beau Mathias Boe

Apart from being a nuanced Bollywood actor, Taapsee Pannu is known for her wit and humour. Amid her busy work schedule, the actress held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram to catch up with her fans. During this, one of her fans asked her about her marriage plans. Taapsee acknowledged the response and had a witty response to the same. The actress could not stop herself from giggling loud while answering the same. Taapsee Pannu is in a steady relationship with badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe for several years. When quipped by a fan, "Shaadi kab karoge (when will you get married),". In reply to this question, Taapsee said, "So when am I getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know."

Taapsee Pannu on her marriage plans:

Back in 2020, in an interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Taapsee had opened up about her marriage plans and added that she would like to get married only for kids. Giving an insight, Taapsee said, "I will get married only when I want to have babies. I want to have kids out of wedlock. I do not want an elaborate wedding either. It will be one long day with close friends and family. This multiple-day thing is too tiring. It will be like a compact one-day thing."

Earlier this year, when asked about her take on Bollywood weddings, Taapsee, in an interview with a reputed portal, had said, "See, most of my contemporaries, who are getting married and having babies, had actually met their better halves after I started dating the person I am still dating. Yes, it has been really long. And it is the same person that I have been dating, thankfully. It is not like I have ever shied away from owning up to it. It is just that my relationship happened in the early years of my career. And at that time, if this conversation came up, it would be about that and not about my work."

