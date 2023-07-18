'Modern Family' star Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing after 7 years of marriage; read details

The news comes after Sofía Vergara, 51 was spotted celebrating her birthday, which was on July 10 in Italy without her husband Joe Manganiello, 46 or a wedding ring.

After seven years of marriage, Sofa Vergara and husband, Joe Manganiello, have split and are divorcing, Page Six can exclusively report. The couple tell Page Six in a statement: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The news of their divorce comes just days after the Modern Family star was photographed in Italy enjoying her 51st birthday with friends. Vergara was spotted without Joe Manganiello or her wedding band. Although the True Blood star was not there for the celebrations, he did post a birthday message to his estranged wife on Instagram. "Happy Birthday, Sofia!!!" He wrote this beside a photo of the pair celebrating one of Vergara's earlier birthdays.

Also Read: Happy 41st Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Know net worth of 'Citadel' star on special day

"Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," a source stated.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Wedding:

When the pair celebrated their seventh anniversary in 2022, the 51-year-old Emmy winner posted a series of throwback photographs from their wedding day, including one couple exchanging vows and dancing at their celebration. At the time, she titled the post "Love U" with a sequence of red love emojis. Manganiello told PEOPLE in August 2020 that he thought he made the correct decision while committing to spend eternity with Vergara.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," he said of their five-year relationship. "And we're both the type of individuals that can put the other person ahead of themselves. I was capable of prioritising her wants over mine, and she was capable of doing the same. You don't let go of it once you've had it."

In November 2015, Vergara and Manganiello married in Palm Beach, Florida. The couple married in front of 400 guests in Palm Beach, including Vergara's "Modern Family" co-stars Ariel Winter, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, and Ty Burrell, as well as Manganiello's "True Blood" co-stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer. Reese Witherspoon and Channing Tatum both made an appearance.

Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan shares Nayanthara's poster with powerful caption

Vergara, who has a 31-year-old son called Manolo with her first husband Joe Gonzalez, and Manganiello first met at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014, when she was engaged to billionaire Nick Loeb. When Manganiello and Loeb divorced a few weeks later, he requested for the actress' phone number.