Darshan Kumar, the brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, has passed away in Delhi. He was 70 years old. The cause of his death hasn't been revealed yet. Reports say he played a big role in the early days of T-Series. The family and the music industry are mourning his loss.

Some sad news has come in from the entertainment world. According to media reports, Darshan Kumar, the brother of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, has passed away. Darshan was 70 years old and lived in Delhi. He passed away on April 18, leaving his family in deep shock. Stars from the film industry have been expressing their condolences on social media.

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Darshan always stayed away from the limelight and was busy with his personal and professional life.

Darshan Kumar passes away at 70

Singer Mika Singh confirmed the news of Darshan Kumar's death on social media. He shared a photo on Instagram to express his grief. In his post, he wrote, "Just received the heartbreaking news that T-Series' Darshan Kumar ji has left us, leaving behind his beautiful memories. He was a truly great and helpful person. He launched and supported many singers and gave opportunities to countless talents. May Mata Rani grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti."

What did Darshan Kumar do?

Darshan Kumar was the Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, India's largest music label and film production company. He was an integral part of the company and was known for supporting artists from behind the scenes, especially those in Punjabi and regional music. After Gulshan Kumar founded T-Series in 1983, the company has been managed by his younger brother Krishan Kumar and son Bhushan Kumar. His daughters, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar, are both singers.

Gulshan Kumar was shot dead on August 12, 1997, outside a temple in Juhu, Mumbai. He was 46 at the time. It's said that three attackers fired multiple shots at him, a shocking incident that stunned the entire country.