Director Priyadarshan has called Akshay Kumar his top choice for Hindi comedy roles, citing his comfort level. The two are collaborating again for the horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla', which is set to release in theatres on April 10.

Director Priyadarshan, who is known for helming cult hits like 'Bhagam Bhag', Malamaal Weekly', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Hera Pheri' and others, called Bollywood star Akshay Kumar his first "preference" when it comes to Hindi comedy movies. Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are set to collaborate for the upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla' which is set to release in theatres on April 10. The duo had earlier worked together in movies like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Bhagam Bhag', Hera Pheri' and 'Garam Masala'.

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On His Casting Process

While talking to ANI, Priyadarshan opened up about his casting process in the films, saying that he decides the actor after writing the script, noting that for humour, Akshay Kumar is his top choice due to both preference and comfort working with him. "I think about my script first. Then I decide who is right for it. Whenever I think of humour, my first preference is Akshay. More than anything, it's my comfort level of working with him," said Priyadarshan.

On Blending Horror with Humour

The director also reflected on the making of Bhool Bhulaiya and noted that the film was originally supposed to be a psychological thriller rather than a horror comedy. "No, we didn't think about horror comedy when we made Bhool Bhulaiya. We just thought of a film which is a psychological thriller, but if you watch any of my films, there will be a lot of humour," said Priyadarshan.

He continued, "From the day I started my career, I have been doing that. I like situational humour. So, I also tried to put a little bit of humour into horror because when you go to watch a horror film, people will be a little tense. So, they actually look for a chance to laugh a little bit at that. That is how we have decided to make films in the genre of horror comedy. In Bhooth Bangla, there are also sequences which are very tense. At the same time, there is a lot of humour in the film. So, this is a nice combination. People like both."

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent roles. (ANI)