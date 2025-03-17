Entertainment

Korean Dramas are trending all over. The wide range of genres and unique ways of story telling grabs the attention of the audience across the world. 

March K Drama releases

This month, A fresh and new age set of dramas are all set to be released to cater the audience with wide range of themes and emotions. 

1. Hyper Knife

OTT: JioHotstar
Date: March 19 2025
Featuring Park Eun Bin and Sul Kyung Gu, This medical drama is about a neurosurgeon who performs surgeris after getting his license cancelled.

2. Villains Everywhere

OTT: Viki
Date: 19 March 2025

Featuring Oh Na Ra and So Yoo Jin as sisters, the drama is about them figuring out and surviving a life with full of villains.

3. Revelations

OTT: Netflix
Date: 21 March 2025

Featuring Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Yeon Hui as a pastor and a detective investigating a case with their respective beliefs. 

