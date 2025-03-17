Entertainment
Korean Dramas are trending all over. The wide range of genres and unique ways of story telling grabs the attention of the audience across the world.
This month, A fresh and new age set of dramas are all set to be released to cater the audience with wide range of themes and emotions.
OTT: JioHotstar
Date: March 19 2025
Featuring Park Eun Bin and Sul Kyung Gu, This medical drama is about a neurosurgeon who performs surgeris after getting his license cancelled.
OTT: Viki
Date: 19 March 2025
Featuring Oh Na Ra and So Yoo Jin as sisters, the drama is about them figuring out and surviving a life with full of villains.
OTT: Netflix
Date: 21 March 2025
Featuring Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Yeon Hui as a pastor and a detective investigating a case with their respective beliefs.
