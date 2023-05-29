Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda lost staggering 26kg for role in his directorial debut

Yesterday, actor Randeep Hooda revealed the teasor of his upcoming movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. Randeep shed 26 kg for the part and adhered to a very stringent diet, according to producer Anand Pandit.

The teaser for the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeer Hooda, was released yesterday in honour of the 140th birth anniversary of revolutionary leader and freedom warrior Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep Hooda makes his directing debut in this movie, in addition to acting in it. Anand Pandit, the film's producer, stated that Randeep Hooda had gone above and beyond in his preparation for the part and that he had done everything possible to ensure that his portrayal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was accurate.

Randeep Hooda's voice-over introduces the possibly divisive Swatantrya Veer Savarkar preview, noting that even if the fight for independence lasted more than 90 years, it would have ended sooner had the populace chosen the route of an armed uprising.

Randeep continues in the preview by saying that Mahatma Gandhi was right, but that if he had not been adamant about upholding his nonviolent ideas, India would have attained independence 35 years sooner.

"Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a very prestigious project for us because of the incredible impact that Savarkar had on our country's freedom struggle," producer Anand Pandit continued. Unfortunately, his tale has not been conveyed to our nation, and we hope that our movie can fill that need.

We give the audience a sneak peek of the movie and hope they return for more.Anand Pandit claimed in a conversation with a major media outlet that Sandeep Singh and Randeep Hooda once came to his office and offered the idea of creating a Veer Savarkar biography. He claimed that after some initial hesitation, Randeep began to describe their vision for the movie, and that as a result, they were able to complete it in just one day. Anand Pandit was then questioned regarding the claims that Randeep Hooda lost 18 kg for the part. But according to the producer, Randeep shed a mind-boggling 26 kilogrammes for the role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Randeep Hooda weighed 86 kg when he and Sandeep Singh visited Anand Pandit's office, according to the actor. He revealed that Randeep was so invested in the part that he went above and above to portray it on screen.