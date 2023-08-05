‘An insult is an insult…’, Sushmita Sen on being called gold digger over alleged relationship with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen finally reacts on being labelled a gold digger after Lalit Modi declared his relationship with the Bollywood actress on his Instagram page, only to remove it later.

Sushmita Sen discusses being labelled a gold digger after Lalit Modi declared his connection with the Bollywood actress on his Instagram page, only to remove it later. Sushmita is a lady who inspires millions, and she was dubbed a wealth digger after the ex-chairman of the IPL declared his connection with her, which astonished many because she had only recently acknowledged her separation from partner Rohman Shawl.

People began harassing the actress and called her names when Lalit Modi claimed Sushmita was his ladylove and released photos of them vacationing together. But the Taali actress remained unmoved and the calm person she is. Even then, she refused to disclose her relationship with Lalit Modi, instead stating that what she did in her life was none of their concern.

And now, while promoting her film Taali, she has reacted to being branded a gold digger in her recent interview once more. When asked about the poor word choice, she said, It’s good that those comments came to me and I could define ‘gold digger’. An insult is an insult when you receive it, which I don’t. But there are certain things that are nobody’s business. I don’t need to say it’s no one’s business, but I like the word ‘not your business. It's so cool, she added, adding, "FYI, I am as single as they come, which is also NOYB."

People are intrigued by the mystery surrounding Lalit Modi's statement that he is in a relationship with Sushmita Sen. But Sushmita, being Sushmita, doesn't give a damn and has always maintained her single status, and when she was in a relationship, she freely discussed it till then, as she loves to scream NOYB. The actress will be featured in Taali portraying the part of a eunuch, and she looks fantastic in the trailers, so fans are anxious to watch her in this never-before-seen avatar. She is also ready for Aarya 3.



