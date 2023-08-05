Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘An insult is an insult…’, Sushmita Sen on being called gold digger over alleged relationship with Lalit Modi

    Sushmita Sen finally reacts on being labelled a gold digger after Lalit Modi declared his relationship with the Bollywood actress on his Instagram page, only to remove it later.

    An insult is an insult Sushmita Sen on being called gold digger over alleged relationship with Lalit Modi RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    Sushmita Sen discusses being labelled a gold digger after Lalit Modi declared his connection with the Bollywood actress on his Instagram page, only to remove it later. Sushmita is a lady who inspires millions, and she was dubbed a wealth digger after the ex-chairman of the IPL declared his connection with her, which astonished many because she had only recently acknowledged her separation from partner Rohman Shawl.

    People began harassing the actress and called her names when Lalit Modi claimed Sushmita was his ladylove and released photos of them vacationing together. But the Taali actress remained unmoved and the calm person she is. Even then, she refused to disclose her relationship with Lalit Modi, instead stating that what she did in her life was none of their concern. 

    Also Read: Esha Gupta SEXY gallery: Actress flaunts curves in hot bikinis

    An insult is an insult Sushmita Sen on being called gold digger over alleged relationship with Lalit Modi RBA

    Sushmita discusses being labelled a gold digger after Lalit Modi declared his connection with the Bollywood actress on his Instagram page, only to remove it later.

    And now, while promoting her film Taali, she has reacted to being branded a gold digger in her recent interview once more. When asked about the poor word choice, she said, It’s good that those comments came to me and I could define ‘gold digger’. An insult is an insult when you receive it, which I don’t. But there are certain things that are nobody’s business. I don’t need to say it’s no one’s business, but I like the word ‘not your business. It's so cool, she added, adding, "FYI, I am as single as they come, which is also NOYB." 

    Also Read: 'Hotel Del Luna' to 'Arthdal Chronicles': 7 best fantasy OTT K-dramas

    People are intrigued by the mystery surrounding Lalit Modi's statement that he is in a relationship with Sushmita Sen. But Sushmita, being Sushmita, doesn't give a damn and has always maintained her single status, and when she was in a relationship, she freely discussed it till then, as she loves to scream NOYB. The actress will be featured in Taali portraying the part of a eunuch, and she looks fantastic in the trailers, so fans are anxious to watch her in this never-before-seen avatar. She is also ready for Aarya 3.


     

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis passes away at 83 RBA

    'Breaking Bad' star Mark Margolis passes away at 83

    Happy birthday Kajol: Here are 6 best films of actress to watch ADC

    Happy birthday Kajol: Here are 6 best films of actress to watch

    Scam 2003 The Telgi Story' teaser OUT: Series based on story of Abdul Kalim Telgi, to release on THIS date ADC

    'Scam 2003 The Telgi Story' teaser OUT: Series based on story of Abdul Kalim Telgi, to release on THIS date

    Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know ADC

    Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know

    Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana pays melodious tribute to 'king of melody' (VIDEO) RBA

    Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary: Ayushmann Khurrana pays melodious tribute to 'king of melody' (VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR- 613 Aug 05 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR- 613 Aug 05 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes here

    ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi; check details AJR

    ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi; check details

    Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis passes away at 83 RBA

    'Breaking Bad' star Mark Margolis passes away at 83

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 5: Check latest rates in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities

    Happy birthday Kajol: Here are 6 best films of actress to watch ADC

    Happy birthday Kajol: Here are 6 best films of actress to watch

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon