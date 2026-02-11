Actor and educator Swaroop Rawal announced she has been invited to join Gujarat Vidyapith as a Professor of Practice. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the institution with a rich Gandhian legacy.

Swaroop Rawal Joins Gujarat Vidyapith

Actor and educator Swaroop Rawal said that she has been invited to join the Department of Education at Gujarat Vidyapith as a Professor of Practice. On Wednesday, Swaroop took to her Facebook account and expressed her happiness at receiving this special honour. "Incredibly honored to share that I've been invited to join the Department of Education at Gujarat Vidyapith as a Professor of Practice! Deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to an institution with such a rich Gandhian legacy. Looking forward to this new journey! #Education #GujaratVidyapith #ProfessorOfPractice #HigherEd #NewBeginnings," she posted.

Recognition for Contributions to Education

Last year, Swaroop, wife of veteran actor Paresh Rawal, was awarded a Fellowship by the University of Worcester in the United Kingdom in recognition of her outstanding contributions to education. The honour acknowledged her dedicated work in promoting inclusive learning and developing life skills programmes for children with learning disabilities. (ANI)