    Swara Bhasker shares photos of her bedroom, husband Fahad Ahmad calls it 'filmy suhaag raat'

    Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad registered their marriage on February 16, 2023. The two told their love story in the form of a film montage. Recently she shared pictures of her bedroom fully decorated with flowers.

    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad on February 16. Fahad is the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the Samajwadi Party's youth wing. The actress shared a video montage of how their love story began and a look into her first night after the wedding.

    Swara included images of her bedroom in the articles she posted on her social media account. The couple's bed was entirely decked with roses and other flowers in the photograph. Swara expressed gratitude to her mother and remarked that her mother made sure she had a "filmy suhaag raat." Swara claimed that her love affair with Fahad began with a protest and gradually developed between the two.

    "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours," she had written while sharing pictures with Fahad Ahmad after their registered marriage.

    Swara Bhasker was mercilessly abused over an old tweet she sent to Fahad. She referred to him as "Bhai (brother)" in the tweet. Netizens dug out her earlier tweet and began mocking the actress for calling him "bhai" and then marrying him.

    Fahad responded by posting a note on social media in Hindi. He had stated that since that right-wingers have decided that Hindus and Muslims may be brothers and sisters, he believes they can be. He went on to say that they must now realise that husband and wife may also joke.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
