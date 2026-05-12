Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee hopes for development in West Bengal as the BJP forms government. Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the first BJP CM after the party's historic victory over the Trinamool Congress in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Tuesday expressed hope in the development of West Bengal after the BJP-led government came to power in the state after the historic assembly elections. While talking to the media on the formation of the new government and political developments in the state, actor Prosenjit said, "There is a lot of talent here across sectors. I want development for the next generation, businesses to grow, we vote with a lot of hope, that must be fulfilled."

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New Government Formation

The remarks came after senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, marking a historic political transition in the state after the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections. Along with Ghosh, BJP leaders Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik were sworn in as ministers in the new cabinet.

The grand oath-taking ceremony in Kolkata was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Former BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present.

Historic Election Victory

The BJP scripted history in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections by winning 207 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress, which managed to secure only 80 seats.

Adhikari further strengthened his position by winning both the high-profile Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies. According to Election Commission figures, he defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by 15,105 votes.

The election also witnessed record voter participation, with polling percentages crossing 92 per cent across the first two phases, making it one of the highest turnouts in the state since independence. (ANI)