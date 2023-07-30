Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sussanne Khan lauds Narayan Murthy for criticising Kareena Kapoor's rude behaviour with fans

    When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Narayan Murty were travelling together, Murthy remembers being shocked by the manner the actress treated her admirers, disregarding them when they only said, "Hello."
     

    Sussanne Khan lauds Narayan Murthy for criticising Kareena Kapoor's rude behaviour with fans ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, recently expressed her support for the renowned businessman Narayan Murty's remarks against Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, Narayan Murty related a personal experience in which he and Kareena were on the same aeroplane. The businessman recalls being shocked by Kareena's behaviour towards her followers, including the way she ignored them when they only said "Hello." On social media, Narayan Murty's remarks from his visit to IIT Kharagpur is being widely shared. Sussanne praised the businessman for his well-chosen statements in the comments section of one such video published by ETimes. 

    Also Read: Megan Fox HOT Photos: Actress stuns her fans with her svelte figure in BOLD Bikinis

    He related an event and expressed amazement at the actor's lack of fan recognition during a talk at IIT-Kanpur. . In the video, Murthy said, “The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and they said hello. She didn't even bother to react. I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that's all they were expecting."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

    Sudha Murty, the spouse of Narayan Murty, attempted to defend Kareena Kapoor Khan by suggesting that the actress may have been too exhausted and disinclined to engage with her admirers, but her husband vehemently disagreed. Narayan Murty asserts that regardless of who the other person is or how busy they may be, it is the duty of a human to reciprocate affection when it is being shown to them. "I believe that is crucial. All of these are methods to lessen ego, the businessman concluded.

    Around the time they appeared in the Karan Johar film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), there were rumours that Hrithik and Kareena were dating. Their subsequent roles included Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon (2003) and Yaadein (2001).Fans may watch Kareena in the suspenseful film directed by Sujoy Ghosh and based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are also featured. Along with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena also has The Crew in the works. In The Crew, which will be released in theatres on March 22, 2024, Kapil Sharma will also make a surprise cameo appearance. She also has the upcoming, untitled movie from filmmaker Hansal Mehta in the works.

    Also Read: ‘Leo’: Sanjay Dutt's first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is OUT

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haisiyat mein reh netizen said to Kamaal R Khan when he mocked Rajnikanth personality education RBA

    'Haisiyat mein reh...' netizen said to Kamaal R Khan when he mocked Rajnikanth’s personality, education

    Is Fardeen Khan getting divorced from his wife Natasha Madhvani after 18 years? Read THIS RBA

    Is Fardeen Khan getting divorced from his wife Natasha Madhvani after 18 years? Read THIS

    Cardi B fan throws drink at her, singer retaliatez by throwing mic; WATCH viral video MSW

    Cardi B fan throws drink at her, singer retaliatez by throwing mic; WATCH viral video

    Leo Sanjay Dut first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj film is OUT RBA

    ‘Leo’: Sanjay Dutt's first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is OUT

    5 On-Screen Couples on Indian Television that are forever-favourites vma

    5 On-Screen Couples on Indian Television that are forever-favourites

    Recent Stories

    Moto G14 price specifications teased ahead of August 1 launch gcw

    Moto G14 price, specifications teased ahead of August 1 launch

    Haisiyat mein reh netizen said to Kamaal R Khan when he mocked Rajnikanth personality education RBA

    'Haisiyat mein reh...' netizen said to Kamaal R Khan when he mocked Rajnikanth’s personality, education

    Users should not trust bard content use search engine for accurate answers warns Google UK boss gcw

    Users should not trust Bard’s content, use search engine for accurate answers, warns Google UK boss

    Rajma Masala to Biryani-North Indian Sunday lunch ideas RBA EAI

    Rajma Masala to Biryani-North Indian Sunday lunch ideas

    Is Fardeen Khan getting divorced from his wife Natasha Madhvani after 18 years? Read THIS RBA

    Is Fardeen Khan getting divorced from his wife Natasha Madhvani after 18 years? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon