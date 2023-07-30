Sussanne Khan lauds Narayan Murthy for criticising Kareena Kapoor's rude behaviour with fans

When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Narayan Murty were travelling together, Murthy remembers being shocked by the manner the actress treated her admirers, disregarding them when they only said, "Hello."

Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, recently expressed her support for the renowned businessman Narayan Murty's remarks against Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, Narayan Murty related a personal experience in which he and Kareena were on the same aeroplane. The businessman recalls being shocked by Kareena's behaviour towards her followers, including the way she ignored them when they only said "Hello." On social media, Narayan Murty's remarks from his visit to IIT Kharagpur is being widely shared. Sussanne praised the businessman for his well-chosen statements in the comments section of one such video published by ETimes.

He related an event and expressed amazement at the actor's lack of fan recognition during a talk at IIT-Kanpur. . In the video, Murthy said, “The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and they said hello. She didn't even bother to react. I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that's all they were expecting."

Sudha Murty, the spouse of Narayan Murty, attempted to defend Kareena Kapoor Khan by suggesting that the actress may have been too exhausted and disinclined to engage with her admirers, but her husband vehemently disagreed. Narayan Murty asserts that regardless of who the other person is or how busy they may be, it is the duty of a human to reciprocate affection when it is being shown to them. "I believe that is crucial. All of these are methods to lessen ego, the businessman concluded.

Around the time they appeared in the Karan Johar film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), there were rumours that Hrithik and Kareena were dating. Their subsequent roles included Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon (2003) and Yaadein (2001).Fans may watch Kareena in the suspenseful film directed by Sujoy Ghosh and based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are also featured. Along with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena also has The Crew in the works. In The Crew, which will be released in theatres on March 22, 2024, Kapil Sharma will also make a surprise cameo appearance. She also has the upcoming, untitled movie from filmmaker Hansal Mehta in the works.

