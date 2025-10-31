Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput tragically died on June 14, 2020. His sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, recently claimed he was murdered, sparking renewed debates despite official investigations citing suicide.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, tragically passed away on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai residence. His death, reported as a suicide by hanging, shocked the entire nation. The case triggered widespread debates, controversies, and multiple investigations over the years, including by the Mumbai Police, CBI, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Shweta Singh Kirti Questions Suicide Theory

Recently, Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, reignited discussions about his death with shocking claims. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, she suggested that her brother did not commit suicide but was allegedly murdered by two individuals. Shweta cited observations from two psychologists, one from the U.S. and another from Mumbai, who told her independently that Sushant was murdered.

She questioned the physical possibility of suicide, stating: “The distance between the fan and the bed was not enough for a person to hang themselves. If someone wanted to commit suicide, they would use a stool, right? But there was nothing like a stool there.” She also highlighted that the mark on his neck appeared like a thin chain, not a scarf.

Allegations of Manipulation and Black Magic

Shweta further revealed that a psychologist had suggested someone was planted in Sushant’s life to destabilize him emotionally and mentally. She claimed that a call warned him he would not survive past March due to black magic being performed on him. Although her family initially dismissed such claims due to their scientific outlook, she said they later began questioning everything.

Concerns About Rhea Chakraborty

Shweta also referred to Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, mentioning a poem she had shared on Instagram: “You are flying too high and your wings need to be clipped.” Shweta said she found the post unsettling.

Official Investigations and Closure

The CBI investigated the case for four years and filed a closure report, concluding there was no evidence of abetment. Rhea Chakraborty, her family, and others named in the FIR were cleared of all charges. Despite official findings, Shweta’s statements have reignited public debate over the circumstances surrounding Sushant’s death.