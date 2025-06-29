Shefali Jariwala to Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 Actors who passed away at young age
The entertainment industry is reeling from the shocking news of Shefali Jariwala's passing. At only 42, her death is a tragic loss. She's not the first celeb to die young. See the list of 10...
Divya Bharti
Age at Death: 19
Bollywood's beautiful Divya Bharti died on April 5, 1993, after falling from her Versova apartment. There were rumors of foul play, but nothing was ever proven.
Tunisha Sharma
Age at Death: 20
Tunisha Sharma, known for her role in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul,' tragically took her own life on the show's set on December 24, 2022.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Age at Death: 34
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Initially deemed a suicide, the CBI later ruled out foul play.
Sidharth Shukla
Age at Death: 40
'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla died of a cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021.
Pratyusha Banerjee
Age at Death: 24
Pratyusha Banerjee, famous for her role as Anandi in 'Balika Vadhu,' died on April 1, 2016. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was accused of abetment to suicide, but it was not proven.
Jiah Khan
Age at Death: 25
Actress Jiah Khan, known for films like 'Ghajini' and 'Housefull,' was found dead in her home on June 3, 2013. Her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetment to suicide, but it couldn't be proven.
Vaishali Takkar
Age at Death: 30
Vaishali Takkar, known for shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Sasural Simar Ka,' died on October 15, 2022. It was reported she was harassed by her ex-boyfriend.
Soundarya
Age at Death: 31
Soundarya, who appeared in films like 'Sooryavansham,' died in a plane crash on April 17, 2004, while traveling for a rally.
Deepesh Bhan
Age at Death: 41
Deepesh Bhan, known for his role as Malkhan in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai,' died of a cardiac arrest while playing cricket on July 23, 2022.
Kushal Punjabi
Age at Death: 42
Kushal Punjabi, known for films like 'Andaaz' and TV shows like 'Kasamh Se,' died by suicide on December 26, 2019.