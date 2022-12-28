After Sushant Singh Rajput 'murder' claims, Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post; read on

On Monday (Dec 26), a Cooper Hospital staffer in Mumbai revealed some stunning allegations about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, claiming that he was'murdered.' The employee who was there at the time of SSR's post-mortem that it was not a 'suicide'.

While the inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues, Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of aiding suicide, posted a strange message on her Instagram story. The post read, “You have walked through fire, survived floods and triumphed over demons, remember this the next time you doubt your own power.”She shared the post and a ‘good morning’ wish for her followers.

Rhea and Sushant dated briefly until his untimely demise in June 2020. Sushant's family accused Rhea of assisting in his suicide and money laundering. She was also suspected of obtaining illegal drugs for Sushant. Mumbai Police investigated his death before turning it over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"When we went to do a post-mortem, we learned he was Sushant and there were multiple markings on his body and two to three marks on his neck," Cooper Hospital staffer Roopkumar Shah told a news channel. A post-mortem examination was required, but higher officials were instructed to photograph the body. As a result, we carried out their request."

In response to the new report, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti requested the Central Bureau of Inquiry to conduct a "diligent" investigation into the murder accusation.

She proceeded to Instagram to post a screenshot of the news headline, which read, "Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Autopsy staff makes stunning accusation." "If there is an ounce of truth to this proof, we ask CBI to actually dig into it rigorously," Shweta added beside the screenshot. We've always thought that you'd conduct a thorough inquiry and tell us the truth. Our hearts ache because there is still no resolution. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

On the other hand, in a recent TV news interview, Sushant's father, KK Singh, said that the prominent political family of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orchestrated his son's killing. He further stated that Rhea Chakraborty, SSR's previous partner, was "bad news" for Rajput.