Makers of Suriya's upcoming film 'Karuppu' unveiled a new poster showing the actor in a lawyer avatar. The fantasy action film, also starring Trisha Krishnan, is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on May 14, 2026.

The makers of actor Suriya's highly-awaited film 'Karuppu' have unveiled a new poster ahead of the film's release. The makers took to Instagram and shared the poster with the caption, "EIGHT days to go before the fire awakens #Karuppu #VeeraBhadrudu in theatres worldwide from 14th May 2026." The latest poster shows Suriya in a lawyer avatar, standing in a powerful pose against a bright backdrop. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Warrior Pictures (@dreamwarriorpictures)

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Soon after the poster was shared online, fans flooded the comment section with excitement and started asking about the trailer release as well. One user wrote, "King Comingggggggggggg," while many others asked the makers to release the trailer soon.

About the Film 'Karuppu'

Earlier, the makers had also introduced actress Trisha Krishnan's character from the film. In a special video shared online, Trisha was introduced as "Preethi." She will be seen playing a lawyer in the fantasy action film.

Recently, the makers also announced the film's release date and shared a teaser on the occasion of Suriya's birthday. The teaser featured the actor performing intense action scenes choreographed by stunt masters Anbariv. The teaser presented Suriya as a man who is skilled in street fights and also fights legal battles in court, as he plays a lawyer in the movie. The film appears to have action, drama, songs, dance and powerful dialogues.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Karuppu is written and directed by RJB. Along with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 14. (ANI)