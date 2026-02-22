Channing Tatum made a dashing appearance at the Berlin International Film Festival for his film 'Josephine', just days after undergoing shoulder surgery. He shared details of his injury, including X-rays showing screws, on social media.

It seems like surgery isn't stopping Channing Tatum from stepping out and facing the spotlight. Tatum made a public appearance just days after sharing details about his recent shoulder surgery, according to PEOPLE magazine.

The actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of his film Josephine at the Berlin International Film Festival on Friday, February 20. Tatum appeared alongside his co-star Gemma Chan at the event. He was seen wearing a black pinstripe suit with a collarless jacket and wide-leg trousers, paired with black leather loafers. The actor looked dashing and confident as he posed for pictures, showing that his health issue had not kept him away from the premiere.

Tatum Shares Surgery Details

His red carpet appearance came just a day after he shared a look at his surgery scar on social media. Earlier this month, the actor revealed that he had undergone surgery for a "separated shoulder."

He later posted X-ray images that showed the extent of the injury, including metal screws placed to hold his bones together. While giving fans a closer look at the damage, Tatum wrote in his caption, "Screwed shoulder. Yay."

"Not gone lie it's my fault for not asking. I thought it was gonna be two little holes. Apparently not the case. Hehehe." "Well it doesn't matter anyhow i like scars anyway and it's feeling stronger day by day so thank you doc," Tatum wrote. "Also I do like going through airport security wondering if my shoulder is gonna shut off the machine," he added.

A History of On-Set Injuries

Tatum has not shared how the shoulder injury happened. However, the actor is known for performing many of his own stunts. In a past interview to Variety, he spoke about suffering a leg injury while shooting Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release in December 2026.

Reflections on Aging and Recovery

During that interview, the actor was seen walking with a limp and shared that he needed intense physical therapy. Talking about injuries and age, Tatum said, "It's not about the pain I feel in the moment," adding that he struggles with knowing how long recovery takes. He also joked that he still feels much younger in his mind.

"It's knowing I can't take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like ... I just hate getting old. In my mind, I'm literally still 30 years old -- 26, if I'm honest," Tatum told Variety. (ANI)