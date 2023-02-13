Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna is pregnant; confirms spokeswoman

Following her electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance, a spokeswoman for Rihanna revealed that the singer is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Post Rihanna's electrifying Super Bowl performance, which had the internet buzzing, a spokesman for the singer has announced that the singer is expecting a child. The singer repeatedly held her stomach throughout her hit-filled performance, sparking widespread rumours on social media that she was expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

The majority of Rihanna's greatest singles were played during her Super Bowl performance, which began with "Bitch Better Have My Money," ended with "Diamonds," and included classics like "Only Girl (In the World)," "Work," and "Umbrella."

Rihanna once spoke to Vogue about her pregnancy when she was expecting her son, "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. “I’m sorry it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are the joyful parents of a 9-month-old child. The Grammy winner admitted that while she initially had second thoughts about playing at the Super Bowl, motherhood eventually motivated her to do it in an interview conducted before her halftime show.

“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'” she said.

There's something that occurs when you become a mom when you feel like you could take on the world - you can do anything," she continued. As terrifying as that was, she said, "and the Super Bowl is one of the largest stages in the world, so something is thrilling about the challenge of it all." My son has to understand that.

