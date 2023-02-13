Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna is pregnant; confirms spokeswoman

    Following her electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance, a spokeswoman for Rihanna revealed that the singer is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

    Super Bowl Halftime Show: Rihanna is pregnant; confirms spokeswoman RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    Post Rihanna's electrifying Super Bowl performance, which had the internet buzzing, a spokesman for the singer has announced that the singer is expecting a child. The singer repeatedly held her stomach throughout her hit-filled performance, sparking widespread rumours on social media that she was expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

    The majority of Rihanna's greatest singles were played during her Super Bowl performance, which began with "Bitch Better Have My Money," ended with "Diamonds," and included classics like "Only Girl (In the World)," "Work," and "Umbrella."

    Rihanna once spoke to Vogue about her pregnancy when she was expecting her son, "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. “I’m sorry it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

    A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are the joyful parents of a 9-month-old child. The Grammy winner admitted that while she initially had second thoughts about playing at the Super Bowl, motherhood eventually motivated her to do it in an interview conducted before her halftime show.

    “I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'” she said.

    There's something that occurs when you become a mom when you feel like you could take on the world - you can do anything," she continued. As terrifying as that was, she said, "and the Super Bowl is one of the largest stages in the world, so something is thrilling about the challenge of it all." My son has to understand that.
     

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Super Bowl: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Netizens notice her rubbing belly as she performs live- WATCH RBA

    Super Bowl: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Netizens notice her rubbing belly as she performs live- WATCH

    Who is MC Stan? Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner, also the most-voted contestant ever in history of Bigg Boss RBA

    Who is MC Stan? Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner, also the most-voted contestant ever in history of Bigg Boss

    'He deserves winning Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan's lovely message for MC Stan vma

    'He deserves winning Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan's lovely message for MC Stan

    Oscar-nominated Kantara gets huge credit as Home Minister Amit Shah is awestruck by Dakshina Kannada culture vma

    Oscar-nominated Kantara gets huge credit as Home Minister Amit Shah is awestruck by Dakshina Kannada culture

    White wedding for Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic: Couple set to marry again on Valentine's Day in Udaipur details here snt

    White wedding for Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic: Couple set to marry again on Valentine's Day in Udaipur

    Recent Stories

    US fighter jet F-16 shoots down another mysterious flying object over Michigan State, third in 3 days AJR

    US fighter jet F-16 shoots down another mysterious flying object over Michigan State, third in 3 days

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth's reception: Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for her Revealing outfit (Pictures) RBA

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth's reception: Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for her Revealing outfit (Pictures)

    Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim, no casualties reported AJR

    Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim, no casualties reported

    Super Bowl: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Netizens notice her rubbing belly as she performs live- WATCH RBA

    Super Bowl: Is Rihanna pregnant again? Netizens notice her rubbing belly as she performs live- WATCH

    Who is MC Stan? Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner, also the most-voted contestant ever in history of Bigg Boss RBA

    Who is MC Stan? Meet Bigg Boss 16 winner, also the most-voted contestant ever in history of Bigg Boss

    Recent Videos

    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon