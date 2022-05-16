Sunny Leone's fans from Karnataka surprised actress on her birthday; check her post

Sunny Leone is a Bollywood diva recognised for her beautiful parts and enthralling dance abilities. On May 13, the actress turned 41 years old. Over the last decade, the pornographic star-turned-actor has amassed a devoted following. Sunny Leone's followers in a Karnataka hamlet recently organised a blood donation programme to commemorate her birthday. The 41-year-old actor took to Twitter to express her gratitude to her admirers in the Kommerahalli hamlet of Mandya, Karnataka.

Sunny tweeted, “Omg this is unbelievable. In honour of you, I will also go and donate my blood!! Thank you so much! You all really make me feel so special! Love you!”

Sunny's tweet also included a photo of numerous people standing in front of a large cut-out of the handsome actor from a news story. Sunny's husband Daniel Weber tweeted a flashback photo from her childhood on her birthday.

Daniel captioned the picture, “Happy birthday baby !!!! There are no words to sum up who you have become !!! You are an icon in every way and just when I think it’s not possible, you achieve more and build it all bigger !!!! You are truly an amazing human being in every way !!! May God look over you every day and every year !!! Xoxoxoxo. Love you baby !! May your dreams come true !!!! Xoxo From where to where !!!!!!"

Sunny then made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Jism 2. Sunny has also had roles in films such as Ragini MMS 2 and Hate Story 2.