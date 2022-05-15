Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara, Indian actresses to walk the red carpet

    This year's Cannes Film Festival will include several Indian divas, including Deepika Padukone and Hina Khan.

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara, Indian actresses to walk the red carpet RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 15, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    The countdown to the Cannes Film Festival's 75th edition has begun. It is due to start next week as one of the world's most prominent film events. Several Indian films will be exhibited during the festival, including Rocketry - The Nambi Effect and Godavari. 

    Deepika Padukone has been named to the jury of the prestigious film festival this year. She is one of the eight members of the jury and will walk the red carpet every day for the next ten days.

    Aside from Deepika, numerous more Indian divas are expected to attend the event. Deepika has made numerous memorable and legendary appearances at the event. Her Cannes red carpet game has always been on top, from sarees to body-hugging dresses to billowing ruffled costumes. In 2019, she stunned in a lime green tulle tiered gown by Giambattista Valli at the Venice Film Festival. A lengthy train adorned her asymmetrical and enormous ensemble.

    Also Read: RIP Andrew Symonds: Former Australian cricketer had a stint with Bollywood

    In 2018, she turned attention on the red carpet in the French Riviera in an enormous hot-pink gown from Ashi Studio's collection, injecting a healthy dose of drama. Her outfit was well complimented with a top-knot hairdo, emerald earrings, and dramatic eye makeup.

    In addition to Deepika, Hina Khan will be returning to the Cannes red carpet. In 2019, she had an amazing debut at the tournament. She'll be visiting the festival this year to promote the poster for her next Indo-English feature, Country of Blind.

    Also Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Day 2 Collection: Ranveer Singh's film tanks at the box office

    According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nayanthara will all attend the famous film festival. Meanwhile, television actress Helly Shah will make her Cannes debut this year.

    It'll be a glamorous event, and we can't wait to see who dresses up on the red carpet. India has also been named the official Country of Honour at the 2019 Marche' Du Film in France, which is held in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival. 

    Also Read: The Archies: Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case

    On Saturday, May 14, Akshay Kumar revealed that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Following the diagnosis, the 54-year-old actor has cancelled his visit to the India Pavilion at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

    Last Updated May 15, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Archies Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case drb

    The Archies: Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case

    Sanjay Dutt has been living away from Maanayata and kids here is why drb

    Sanjay Dutt has been living away from Maanayata and kids; here’s why

    Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Salman Khan reveals his look from film co starring Pooja Hegde drb

    Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan reveals his look from film, co-starring Pooja Hegde?

    The Archies teaser Zoya Akhtar releases Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor Agastya Nanda debut film teaser on Netflix drb

    The Archies teaser: Zoya Akhtar releases Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's debut film teaser out

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan finds surprise workout partner, PBKS Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta joins him-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan finds surprise workout partner, PBKS owner Preity Zinta joins him

    Recent Stories

    6 features Indian Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    6 features Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

    Did you know Doordarshan once rejected Madhuri Dixit? Read details RBA

    Did you know Doordarshan once rejected Madhuri Dixit? Read details

    Britney Spears lost her miracle baby singer announces heartbreaking miscarriage news RBA

    Britney Spears lost her ‘miracle baby’; singer announces 'heartbreaking' miscarriage news

    Who was Andrew Symonds 6 facts about the former Australian cricketer

    Who was Andrew Symonds? 6 facts about former Australian cricketer

    RIP Andrew Symonds Former cricketer had assets worth $150 million drb

    RIP Andrew Symonds: Former cricketer had assets worth $150 million

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon