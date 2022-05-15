Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Nayanthara, Indian actresses to walk the red carpet

The countdown to the Cannes Film Festival's 75th edition has begun. It is due to start next week as one of the world's most prominent film events. Several Indian films will be exhibited during the festival, including Rocketry - The Nambi Effect and Godavari.

Deepika Padukone has been named to the jury of the prestigious film festival this year. She is one of the eight members of the jury and will walk the red carpet every day for the next ten days.

Aside from Deepika, numerous more Indian divas are expected to attend the event. Deepika has made numerous memorable and legendary appearances at the event. Her Cannes red carpet game has always been on top, from sarees to body-hugging dresses to billowing ruffled costumes. In 2019, she stunned in a lime green tulle tiered gown by Giambattista Valli at the Venice Film Festival. A lengthy train adorned her asymmetrical and enormous ensemble.

Also Read: RIP Andrew Symonds: Former Australian cricketer had a stint with Bollywood

In 2018, she turned attention on the red carpet in the French Riviera in an enormous hot-pink gown from Ashi Studio's collection, injecting a healthy dose of drama. Her outfit was well complimented with a top-knot hairdo, emerald earrings, and dramatic eye makeup.

In addition to Deepika, Hina Khan will be returning to the Cannes red carpet. In 2019, she had an amazing debut at the tournament. She'll be visiting the festival this year to promote the poster for her next Indo-English feature, Country of Blind.

Also Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Day 2 Collection: Ranveer Singh's film tanks at the box office

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nayanthara will all attend the famous film festival. Meanwhile, television actress Helly Shah will make her Cannes debut this year.

It'll be a glamorous event, and we can't wait to see who dresses up on the red carpet. India has also been named the official Country of Honour at the 2019 Marche' Du Film in France, which is held in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival.

Also Read: The Archies: Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case

On Saturday, May 14, Akshay Kumar revealed that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Following the diagnosis, the 54-year-old actor has cancelled his visit to the India Pavilion at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. "Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there," Kumar wrote on Twitter.