Actor Sunny Hinduja is set to star in the survival thriller 'Vimal Khanna', adapted from Surender Mohan Pathak's novels. The series, also featuring Isha Talwar, will premiere on Amazon MX Player on May 15. The trailer has been released.

Actor Sunny Hinduja is all set to impress his fans with his upcoming survival thriller 'Vimal Khanna'. The series is adapted from the iconic 'The Vimal Series' by famous Hindi novelist Surender Mohan Pathak. The makers have finally revealed the trailer of the series.

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'Vimal Khanna' is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player on May 15. Alongside Isha Talwar and Tara Alisha Berry, the series is set in the world of distrust and identity fraud, where every move comes at the cost of life. The trailer highlights the survival of Sunny Hinduja as he finds himself in a dangerous game of betrayal, deception and survival orchestrated by Isha Talwar against her husband. Wrongfully accused and stripped of his identity, Vimal's fight for innocence soon turns into a battle against a system determined to destroy him. In the video, Sunny Hinduja was seen running from the police while surviving the complex game of identity fraud orchestrated by Isha Talwar. Amazon MX Player shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYO9JYLu09F/

Sunny Hinduja on His Titular Role

Sunny Hinduja opened up about his titular role in Vimal Khanna, calling his character an "ordinary man pushed into extraordinary circumstances." "Working on Vimal Khanna with Amazon MX Player has been an immersive experience. Vimal is not a conventional hero; he's an ordinary man pushed into extraordinary circumstances, where survival becomes instinct. What drew me to the character is his internal conflict, the constant struggle between holding on to his identity and adapting to a system that's working against him. There's a saying 'Ye Alag Mitti Ka Bana Hai', is apt for Vimal and his journey is what makes him both vulnerable and powerful," said Sunny Hinduja as quoted in a press release.

Author on Screen Adaptation

Renowned Hindi-language novelist Surender Mohan Pathak, whose crime fiction series forms the basis of the screen adaptation. "Vimal Khanna has been a character that readers have connected with for years, and his journey has always been about navigating a world that constantly challenges his identity and sense of self. Seeing this story take shape on screen is both exciting and meaningful. I'm excited for audiences to now experience this world in a new way through Amazon MX Player."

Actor Sunny Hinduja was earlier seen in the series 'Aspirants' Season 3. (ANI)