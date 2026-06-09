Sunny Deol has unveiled the title and motion poster for his period drama 'Batwara 1947'. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the film, earlier titled 'Lahore 1947', is set to release on August 14, 2026.

Sunny Deol has officially unveiled the title and first motion poster of his much-awaited period drama with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. Previously known by its tentative title 'Lahore 1947', the film will now release as 'Batwara 1947', with its theatrical debut scheduled for August 14, 2026. The actor shared the film's first look on Instagram, offering audiences a glimpse into the historical drama set during one of the most turbulent chapters in Indian history.

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Alongside the motion poster, Deol wrote, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, 'Batwara 1947' explores themes of courage, displacement and survival amid communal unrest. The makers have not disclosed extensive plot details yet. Noted playwright Asghar Wajahat has contributed to the film's dialogues. He is best known for his acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

Ensemble Cast and Creative Team

The period drama features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol. Joining him are Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur.

The project also marks a significant reunion between Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, a duo known for delivering acclaimed films such as 'Ghayal', 'Damini' and 'Ghatak.'

'Batwara 1947' is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Adding further weight to the project, the film features music by AR Rahman and lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.