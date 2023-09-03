Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Deol Vs Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Gadar 2’ beats ‘Pathaan’; know how

    Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' sets a new record, becoming the fastest Indian film to surpass Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. The film achieved the feat in 24 days, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', which took 28 days to achieve the same feat.
     

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    In comparison, it took four more days - a total of 28 - for 'Pathaan' to reach the same amount. Even the Hindi version of the massively successful 'Baahubali 2' took 34 days to reach this milestone in the home market. Thus, the INR 500 crore club has a new member in record time. But this isn't just any newcomer. The #Hindi film '#Gadar2' is now rewriting box office history in India.

    The claims came only one night after the two stars met at the 'Gadar 2' victory party. The two were spotted hugging one other, cementing their reconciliation following the epic dispute that erupted following the release of 'Darr' in the 1990s.

    About Gardar 2
    The sequel, which echoes the multidisciplinary nature of its preceding film, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' centres on Tara Singh travelling to Pakistan to save his kid. The sequel captured hearts by delivering a gripping story of love, sacrifice, and nationalism that struck a chord with the audience. The film also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Sunny Deol.

    About Pathaan
    'Pathaan,' on the other hand, is a part of YRF's espionage world and stars Shah Rukh Khan in and as the title character. Tiger and Kabir from War are among the other heroes in the universe. Shah Rukh Khan appears in 'Pathaan' opposite Deepika Padukone. The film marked SRK's comeback to the big screen after four years, and fans showed their appreciation by registering record-breaking attendance. 

