    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party: Why did Hema Malini skip event? Here's what we know

    The sucess party of Sunny Deol's and Ameesha Patel's recently released 'Gadar 2' saw the absence of Hema Malini and family.
     

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 5:05 PM IST

    Sunny Deol organised a celebrity-studded celebration to honour the success of 'Gadar 2'. This weekend, the movie is expected to join the Rs 500 crore club. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and others joined him during the celebrations. On Saturday night, a number of celebrities graced their presence by walking the red carpet. However, Hema Malini and her family were not present at the event. It's unknown if they did not attend the party despite being invited or if they attended but declined to pose for pictures. Nevertheless, since the film's debut, Hema Malini and her family have been expressing their support for Sunny and his work.

     

    When Sunny's movie released last month, Esha Deol became a cheerleader and shared numerous posts to show her support for the movie.She arranged a special screening for the Deol family after the movie came out and even took pictures with her half-brothers, Sunny and Bobby Deol, at the event. The paparazzi snapped a photo of the unusual sight of the trio together in one frame, and the image quickly went viral.

    Hema told the press and media after the film had released: “I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it’s exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully. Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai."  Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted on X (previously Twitter): “500 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 cr mark TODAY [Sun]… Next target: #Baahubali2 #Hindi… THIRD film to cross ₹ 500 cr [Nett BOC], after #Baahubali2 #Hindi [2017] and #Pathaan [2023]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr. Total: ₹ 493.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

