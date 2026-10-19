The teaser for Sunny Deol's new film 'Suryaa' was released on his birthday. The film shows him as a man with a painful past who uncovers a large and disturbing reality within the medical system. The film is directed by M. Padmakumar.

Marking veteran actor Sunny Deol's birthday on Monday, the makers of 'Suryaa' unveiled its teaser. Opening against the backdrop of a deeply personal loss, the teaser establishes a man carrying the scars of his past before pulling him into a disturbing chain of events connected to the medical system. What initially appears to be personal soon begins to reveal something far bigger, as Suryaa starts questioning what others have accepted and uncovers a shocking truth buried beneath a seemingly legitimate system, as per the makers.

Check out the teaser here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Director on Sunny Deol's intense character

On what audience can expect from the film, director M. Padmakumar said,“For SURYAA, we wanted to show Sunny sir in a space that audiences have not experienced him in before. His character is carrying enormous pain from his past, but it is that very pain that pushes him towards the truth. The teaser begins with something deeply personal and gradually opens the door to a much larger and disturbing reality within the medical system. Sunny sir has brought tremendous restraint, vulnerability and intensity to the character. The action and confrontation are important, but the real strength of SURYAA lies in the man behind them and why he refuses to stop asking questions.”

'Suryaa' Cast and Release Date

Suryaa also stars Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanushree Chakraborty, Manish Wadhwa, Tinu Anand, Virti Vaghani, Jisshu Sengupta, Khalid Siddiqui, Anoop Trivedi and Rohit Tiwari. It is scheduled to be released on November 20. (ANI)