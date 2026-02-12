Following the success of Gadar 2 and Border 2, Sunny Deol was hailed as 'Sunny Deol 2.0'. He expressed gratitude, quipped about 'hiding' for years, and credited his father Dharmendra and God's grace for his remarkable comeback streak.

Over the past three years, veteran actor Sunny Deol has been on a remarkable streak. First, Gadar 2 became a blockbuster, followed by Jaat, which delivered a decent box-office performance, and now Border 2 is racking up impressive collections.

Sunny Deol on His Comeback

On Thursday, at the Border 2 success press conference, Sunny expressed gratitude to his fans for their love and continued support. When one of the reporters praised Sunny's remarkable return to the spotlight, addressing him as Sunny Deol 2.0, Sunny quipped, "Itne saal pata nahi kahan chupa hua tha (I don't know where I was hiding all these years.) It's really sweet. I just want to say this to everyone -- work hard, love your profession, don't get disheartened and time is something you never know when it will come and when it will go, but you should be ready for it.) He credited his late father, Dharmendra and God's grace for all the success he has achieved. "Yeh sab mere papa ki blessings and Waheguru di meher hai...The people loved me before as well, and they are loving me even today. Wherever I go, I receive so much love," he added.

About Border 2

Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.