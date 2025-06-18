Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is set to make his Bollywood debut. His mother, Sunita Ahuja, revealed that she advised Yashvardhan not to imitate his father's style.

90s popular actor Govinda ruled the industry with his comic timing and tremendous acting. Now, his son Yashvardhan Ahuja is soon going to debut in the industry. Govinda's wife spoke about this in an interview and revealed that she advised her son not to copy his father, Govinda.

Sunita Ahuja's Revelation

Talking about her son's Bollywood debut preparations, Sunita said, 'Yash is preparing himself very well, he is working very hard. He dances well. He acts well, and very soon, next year, we will see him on screen. Yash always asks me, 'Mom, this is the subject, this is the concept.' We keep discussing this at home. I have always told Yash, never copy your dad Govinda. I don't want my son to be tied to Govinda's image. You have to create your style. He will earn a better name than Mr. Govinda.'

Govinda has been away from films for a long time, but he has won the hearts of the audience with hit films like 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Sajan Chale Sasural', 'Hero No. 1', 'Aunty No. 1', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. He was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, which proved to be a flop at the box office.

Talking about Govinda's son Yashvardhan, before stepping into the world of acting, Yashvardhan worked as an assistant in films like Varun Dhawan's 'Dishoom' and Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi'. Now he is going to debut with a film by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh.