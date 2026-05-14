Comedian Sunil Pal alleges he was 'targeted and insulted' on The Kapil Sharma Show. He claims he was surprised with a stand-up segment and that the makers deliberately mocked him and edited the episode to highlight his 'insult'.

Veteran stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal has opened up about his experience on comedian 'The Kapil Sharma's show, alleging that he was "targeted and insulted" during one of his appearances on the comedy programme.

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In a recent interview with ANI, Sunil Pal said he had appeared on Kapil Sharma's show 5 times and was invited personally by the comedian. "I have been to Kapil Sharma's show 5 times. Kapil calls me. He is my dear friend. I respect Kapil. Kapil told me to come to the show," he said.

Allegations of Being Targeted on the Show

Recalling the particular episode that left him upset, Pal claimed he was not informed beforehand that he would be required to perform stand-up comedy during the segment. "It was a normal conversation. I thought this is also a format. I didn't know that I will be called for a stand-up. And I will be trolled," he said.

The comedian further alleged that the makers deliberately attempted to mock him during the episode. "Then I came to know that in such a big show, why was Sunil Pal called? Because they wanted to target Sunil Pal. They wanted to insult Sunil Pal and make themselves big, they wanted to insult me," he said.

Pal also spoke about feeling isolated during the segment. "Archana Puran Singh is not laughing. Sidhu is also saying that... They surrounded me. They told me to do anything. My strength and courage were broken," he claimed, adding that certain portions of his act were edited out while other moments were highlighted for comic effect. "They highlighted my insult so much like there was no punch like this before," he added.

Criticism of Modern Stand-up Comedy Culture

Beyond the incident, Pal strongly criticised what he described as the growing culture of vulgarity and abusive language in stand-up comedy. Without naming specific comedians, he questioned the popularity of content built around profanity. "Seeing this, others will also want to become a stand-up comedian. I don't want to do anything else. I just want to abuse. I want to talk vulgar things," he said sarcastically while expressing concern over younger audiences and performers following such trends.

The comedian said he had received offers for content involving abusive humour but chose not to pursue them. "We get offers every day. But we think that no, we don't have to sell our conscience for money," he said.

Pal also reflected on his long career in comedy, saying he has always preferred family-friendly entertainment. "From 9 years to 90 years, with the whole family, we have done thousands of shows. And we get the love of the whole family," he said.

Commenting on the current comedy landscape, Pal alleged that controversies are increasingly being used as a publicity tool. "Their target is to do something like this. In which there is a case on them. It comes in the news. By doing this, they have moved forward," he said.

Despite his criticism, Pal praised several legendary entertainers and acknowledged Kapil Sharma's stature in comedy. "Not everyone is Johnny Lever. Not everyone is Umar Sharif. Not everyone is KK Nayakar. Not everyone is Kapil Sharma. You need centuries to become like them. Such artists are born after centuries," he said.