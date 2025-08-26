At an event in Bhopal, Suniel Shetty scolded a mimicry artist, saying his act was bad and he still had a long way to go. The moment was caught on video and went viral online.

Suniel Shetty Viral Video: A video of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, popularly known as Anna, is going viral, showing him reprimanding a mimicry artist. The video is from a recent event in Bhopal, where Suniel Shetty was a guest. During the event, a local mimicry artist imitated him, which Shetty didn't appreciate. The 'Dhadkan' actor took the mic and publicly scolded the artist, who apologized lightheartedly.

Sunil Shetty Reprimands Mimicry Artist

In the viral video, Sunil Shetty can be seen holding a microphone, addressing the audience and the mimicry artist. Anna says, "Give him a round of applause...and since when has this brother...Anjali...been delivering various dialogues that aren't even in my voice? I've never seen such poor mimicry. When Sunil Shetty speaks, he speaks like a man. This guy was speaking like a child. When you do mimicry, it should be good. You shouldn't do a bad imitation."

Sunil Shetty Says - Don't Even Try, Son

Sunil Shetty didn't stop there; he also advised the mimicry artist. He said, "Don't even try, son. It's still a long way off. You have a long way to go before becoming Sunil Shetty. Just tying your hair up doesn't cut it. He's a kid. He hasn't seen Sunil Shetty's action films...Yes. If I ever speak, I can try it too." Following this, Sunil Shetty thanked the audience, saying, "But lots of love to all of you."

Reactions to Sunil Shetty's Video

After watching Sunil Shetty's video, internet users are criticizing him for publicly humiliating the mimicry artist. For instance, one user wrote, "I remember a dialogue from the movie Dhadkan. You were ill-mannered yesterday, and you're still ill-mannered today." Another user angrily wrote, "A big artist shouldn't publicly humiliate a small artist on stage. This is nothing but arrogance, and the saying goes, pride comes before a fall." One user wrote, "Don't be too arrogant...you have to return to dust."

Sunil Shetty's Upcoming Films

On the work front, Sunil Shetty, last seen in 'Kesari Veer,' will next be seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Hera Pheri 3.' Both films are currently in production and pre-production stages.