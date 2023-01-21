Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara 2: Hombale Films reveals prequel film; know the release date and shooting details

    Hombale Films have announced the prequel to the pan-Indian hit, Kantara, titled Kantara 2. Kantara is also India's official entry into the Oscars Awards 2023.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 7:19 PM IST

    We all know that pan-Indian superstar Rishab Shetty has become one of the biggest names in the industry on a pan-India level and has left the Bollywood cinema behind. Rishab has brought Sandalwood to the forefront of the world map. 

    Undoubtedly, this year has been about the dominance of South films and its strong foothold in the hearts of audiences who rejected Bollywood films and have loved watching the content and compelling storytelling of South films. We saw many big South films like RRR, Ponniyin Selvan I, KGF: Chapter 2, and Kantara that have changed the perception of South cinema globally. Out of these all, Kantara emerged as a complete game-changer pan-Indian hit film for Rishab Shetty.

    But out of all these films, it was Kantara, based on the traditional Bhootha Kola folklore in Karnataka, which broke the pre-existing records and raised the bar of excellence with its power-packed performances and gritty storyline. Audiences and fans started loving Rishab more after his dual role as the village god Varaha Roopam and the hunter in the film.

    Kantara began as a small film. It went on to become a Pan-Indian hit film that broke records. It first received a hit talk in Kannada before being released in many languages. That's when work on Kantara 2 began. Rishab Shetty, the actor, is currently working on the script. The founder of the production company Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur, disclosed this.

    Kantara 2 is a prequel rather than a sequel. Additionally, the release date of Kantara 2 got divulged officially. According to a report, the rainy season is essential for the movie's filming. So, it will begin in June 2023.

    According to Vijay Kiragandur, it will be released nationwide in April or May 2024. The budget for the second installment, prequel Kantara 2, has been raised, but the filming style will remain identical like the first.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2023, 7:39 PM IST
