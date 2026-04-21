Suki Waterhouse has announced her third studio album, 'Loveland', set for a July 10 release via Island Records. The indie-pop artist has released the first single 'Back in Love' and shared that the album's themes are inspired by motherhood.

Actor and singer Suki Waterhouse has announced her third studio album titled 'Loveland', which is slated for release on July 10 via Island Records, according to Variety. The indie-pop artist recently unveiled the album's first single, "Back in Love", and is set to release another track, "Tiny Raisin," later this week. The 14-track album features collaborations with several noted songwriters, including Amy Allen, Aaron Dessner, Joel Little, Dan Wilson, Jules Apollinaire and Natalie Findlay.

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Waterhouse on Album's Inspiration

Sharing her thoughts on the album, Waterhouse said, "'Loveland' to me lives in the distance between a former self who felt most alive in romance, fantasy and momentum, and a present self reaching for something steadier, more intimate and more true." She added that the emotional depth of the record is influenced by motherhood and the evolving sense of identity that comes with it, as per the outlet.

Career Highlights and Upcoming Shows

'Loveland' follows her 2024 album 'Memoir of a Sparklemuffin' and her 2022 debut 'I Can't Let Go'. It also marks her first release under Island Records after previously working with Sub Pop Records.

Apart from music, Waterhouse has also made a mark in film and television, with appearances in the series adaptation of 'Daisy Jones & the Six' and the film 'Daliland', according to Variety.

The artist is also set to perform at the Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer, with more tour dates expected to be announced. She has previously opened for artists including Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour, as well as Laufey and Father John Misty. (ANI)