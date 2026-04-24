Framed in dramatic declarations and lines like “all is fair in love and war,” the letter attempts to paint a picture of unwavering affection. However, for most observers, this narrative is no longer intriguing; it’s repetitive.

Sukesh Chandrashekar once again made headlines by releasing yet another so-called “love letter” addressed to Jacqueliene Fernandez, a pattern that has now become all too familiar. Framed in dramatic declarations and lines like “all is fair in love and war,” the letter attempts to paint a picture of unwavering affection. However, for most observers, this narrative is no longer intriguing; it’s repetitive.

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What stands out is not just the content, but the persistence. Despite being in custody, Sukesh continues to push these letters into the public domain, ensuring Jacqueliene’s name remains attached to his storyline. There is still no verifiable proof backing any of his past claims, only repeated attempts to create headlines that keep the narrative alive.

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This ongoing pattern raises deeper concerns. Each new letter pulls Jacqueliene back into a situation she has consistently distanced herself from. In an industry where perception matters, such repeated associations risk overshadowing her professional identity with speculation she neither controls nor endorses. What is being presented as emotion is increasingly being viewed as an intrusion.

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Equally important is the role of amplification. Every time such a letter surfaces, it gains traction, turning what could have been ignored into a talking point. This not only prolongs the narrative but also reinforces a cycle that many now see as unnecessary and excessive.

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The public sentiment around this has become impossible to ignore. Social media is flooded with sharp reactions, with users calling out the behaviour in no uncertain terms.

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Comments like, “#Sukesh joker hai bhaii, his act may grab headlines, but it’s exhausting, intrusive, & increasingly feels like harassment, we need to stop giving attention to this non sense behaviour” and “Hadd hai ... same circus..same drama & it becomes unbearable. A man behind bars chasing useless headlines & the public is being forced to watch. This repeated targeting of #Jacqueline makes it feel less like spectacle and more like harassment which the authorities are not looking into and entertaining a Conman like Sukesh!” reflect growing frustration.

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Others add, “Imagine being behind bars and still this obsessed with headlines. It’s not shocking anymore, just pathetic. The circus survives on attention stop giving it oxygen.” and “This is what peak desperation looks like chasing relevance from a jail cell. The amtics are loud, but the intent is obvious. Stop amplifying the circus!”

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Even stronger reactions state, “#Sukesh, a man behind bars playing the same tired joker routine for attention, how many times does this need to repeat before we call it what it is? Not just desperation, but a public nuisance and harassment of another level!”, clearly indicating that audiences are no longer entertained, but increasingly critical.

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The larger takeaway is clear. What may once have been dismissed as isolated incidents is now being seen as a pattern that many consider intrusive and unnecessary. As voices grow louder against it, the expectation is simple, stop amplifying what is widely being called a “circus,” and allow individuals like Jacqueliene Fernandez to be defined by their work, not by narratives imposed upon them.