A Delhi court has granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) time until May 8 to file a reply on Jacqueline Fernandes's plea to turn approver in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The ED called her plea vague.

ED Gets Time to Reply on Jacqueline's Approver Plea

The Patiala house court in the national capital on Monday granted time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its reply on Bollywood Actor Jacqueline Fernandes's application for turning approver in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

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The ED said that the application was vague. It also said that it requires some time to peruse the application.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma granted time to ED and listed the matter for hearing on May 8. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Kumar Tripathi appeared for ED and sought time to pursue the application. He also said that the plea seems to be a vague one.

Arguments Over Notifying Other Accused

The Patiala house court on April 17 issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of Actor Jacqueline Fernandes seeking permission to turn approver in a Rs. 200 money laundering case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It is alleged that the actress received gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar out of alleged proceeds of crime.

Jacqueline Fernandes filed an application through advocate Ashish Batra for turning approver. During the hearing, Advocate SPM Tripathi, counsel for accused Sunder Bora, was present and had submitted that the notice should be issued to all Accused persons as 18 out of 22 accused have argued on the charge.

SPP Atul Tripathi had opposed the submissions and said that this is a matter between the applicant, the investigation agency, and the court. The other accused has no right to get a notice. Advocate SPM Tripathi had rebutted and said that this case is at the post cognisance stage and arguments on charge are going on. There are legal provisions which entitled the Accused persons to get notice and to respond.

Background of the Application

Earlier, her counsel had mentioned that she wanted to be an approver. Thereafter, she filed a representation before the ED. An application was filed in the court, which was heard by the court.

The money laundering case is at the stage of arguments of charge, and Jacqueline Fernandes is to argue on the charge. Meanwhile, she has moved an application to turn approver.

Her counsel said that she is ready and willing to turn approver and to cooperate with the investigation. (ANI)