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“You are mine forever”: Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Love Letter to Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Viral
Continue reading to find out what Sukesh Chandrashekhar said in his letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on the 200 crore money laundering case.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar submitted a handwritten note to Jacqueline Fernandez, and it quickly went viral online. The message, dated April 21, 2026, is quite personal.
He didn’t hold back with the pet names, calling her “My Jackie” and “Baby Botta Bomma.” Sukesh poured his feelings out: “All is fair in love and war. You are mine, I am yours forever. I will always stand by you, whatever it takes.” He wrapped it up with, “Your Baby Boy,” and added, “Love you crazy, missing you crazier. That’s all that matters.”
Sukesh Chandrashekhar responds to Jacqueline Fernandez after her approver application, stating "all is fair in love and war." pic.twitter.com/LJoYPoUIWf
— IANS (@ians_india) April 22, 2026
Why now? The letter came days after Jacqueline urged a Delhi court to allow her to become an approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case, which revolves around Sukesh. The Enforcement Directorate has requested additional time before providing an answer. The next court session is scheduled for May 8 before Special Judge Prashant Sharma.
The matter has not been simple for Jacqueline. She has been summoned in for interrogation many times, and the ED has officially listed her as an accused in a supplemental chargesheet. She sought to get out of it, but both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court denied her relief claims.
Sukesh is embroiled in a number of lawsuits, including significant allegations of defrauding business families of large quantities of money.
The letter went viral for a variety of reasons, including its raw, passionate nature and timeliness, as it arrived just as Jacqueline's legal status began to change again.
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