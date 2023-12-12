Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sukesh Chandrasekhar to propose his 'sherni' Jacqueline Fernandez again for life; misses having wine with her

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar, arrested in a money laundering case, continues to express love for Jacqueline Fernandez in letters from jail. Despite her denial of involvement, Sukesh praises Jacqueline's beauty and vows to propose "for life" upon release

    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 6:36 PM IST

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar, currently in jail due to a money laundering case, has once again expressed his feelings for actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a recent letter. Despite Jacqueline's denial of any involvement with him, Sukesh continues to write to her, expressing his love and nostalgia for their past experiences. This time, he penned a letter to Jacqueline for Christmas and Thanksgiving.

    In the letter, Sukesh congratulated Jacqueline on receiving an award and praised her as the greatest performer in the Indian Film Industry. He complimented her appearance at the awards ceremony, particularly highlighting her stunning look in a "White Gown." Sukesh further admired Jacqueline's recent pictures, mentioning her "Red Arabic outfit," Bow Pink Saree, and a photoshoot in a Glittery Lehenga. He expressed deep affection, calling her the "Only Living Angel" and expressed how she gives him "Sleepless Nights."

    Sukesh reminisced about missing the experience of sharing Thanksgiving with Jacqueline, mentioning her favorite Turkey grilled and the 'Chateau Chavel Blanc, 1947 Wine.' He assured her that they would celebrate together once he is released from prison, vowing to propose to her "for life" in a more meaningful way than before.

    In the concluding part of the letter, Sukesh referred to Jacqueline as a "sherni" (lioness) and expressed that he is constantly "high" from his deep love for her.

    Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is focused on her upcoming project, Welcome 3, which features a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The movie is set to be released on December 20, 2024.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 6:36 PM IST
