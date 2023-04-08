Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Bajwa RACY Photos: Punjabi actress elevates heat on Instagram with sizzling outfits; see pics

    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    Best known for her impressive performances in films like Guddiyan Patole, Bala, and so on, Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa elevates style and oomph with seductive poses in a shimmery golden short ensemble dress.

    article_image1

    Image: Sonam Bajwa / Instagram

    Sonam Bajwa's Instagram feed is a visual delight for her ardent fans who love her scintillating looks in outfits. Here's a glance at some hot pictures of the Punjabi actress.

    article_image2

    Image: Sonam Bajwa / Instagram

    Sonam Bajwa serves a dose of allure and hotness with her burning looks in a short shimmery golden ensemble outfit as she sits on the sand at the beach.

    article_image3

    Image: Sonam Bajwa / Instagram

    Sonam Bajwa looks beautiful and breathtaking in a short shimmery golden ensemble outfit as she looks downward while sitting on the beach sands.

    article_image4

    Image: Sonam Bajwa / Instagram

    Sonam Bajwa looks mesmerizing as she ups the heat on Instagram in her short shimmery golden ensemble outfit and flaunts her toned legs and hands sitting on beach sands.

    article_image5

    Image: Sonam Bajwa / Instagram

    Sonam Bajwa makes fans drool at her scintillating looks as she looks down in the picture and gives a delectable view of her toned legs and booty sitting on the sand.

    article_image6

    Image: Sonam Bajwa / Instagram

    Sonam Bajwa looks gorgeous and elevates the tones and voguing trends in fashion with her full-sleeved blue crop top and low-waisted white pants as she flaunts her toned abs in the picture.

    article_image7

    Image: Sonam Bajwa / Instagram

    Sonam Bajwa looks drop-dead gorgeous and slays it effortlessly with poise in her wet look with a red bare-back ensemble outfit with a clear view of her sexy back and curvy booty to fans.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kamaal R Khan roasts Bollywood for 'only knowing to copy'; know more vma

    Kamaal R Khan roasts Bollywood for 'only knowing to copy'; know more

    Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Kangana Ranaut hails plaudits on Yami Gautam's skilled performance; know details vma

    Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Kangana Ranaut hails plaudits on Yami Gautam's skilled performance; know details

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Kai Jaan new Poster OUT: Witness Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's sizzling on-screen chemistry vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan new Poster OUT: Witness Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde's sizzling on-screen chemistry

    Fans call Salman Khan 'Emperor of Bollywood' as his unseen audition tape from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' goes viral vma

    Fans call Salman Khan 'Emperor of Bollywood' as his unseen audition tape from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' goes viral

    'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt with leather bag vma

    'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt and holding leather bag

    Recent Stories

    Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7:30 am to 2 pm from May 2; check details AJR

    Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7:30 am to 2 pm from May 2; check details

    In Pics: Shehnaaz Gill looks sizzling hot in red couture outfit; see photos vma

    In Pics: Shehnaaz Gill looks sizzling hot in red couture outfit; see photos

    Adani issue being raked up to brighten Rahul Gandhi's political career': Kiren Rijiju AJR

    'Adani issue being raked up to brighten Rahul Gandhi's political career': Kiren Rijiju

    IPL 2023: Does Impact Player rule take away the role of all-rounders? Gujarat Titans GT David Miller comments-ayh

    IPL 2023: Does Impact Player rule take away the role of all-rounders? GT's David Miller comments

    Kamaal R Khan roasts Bollywood for 'only knowing to copy'; know more vma

    Kamaal R Khan roasts Bollywood for 'only knowing to copy'; know more

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon