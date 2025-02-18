Suits LA: Gabriel Macht’s first look as Harvey Specter sparks excitement among fans– WATCH

Gabriel Macht’s highly anticipated return as Harvey Specter in Suits LA has fans buzzing with excitement, as a new promo unveils his first look ahead of the series premiere.
 

Suits LA: Gabriel Macht's first look as Harvey Specter sparks excitement among fans- WATCH NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

Fans of Suits have been eagerly waiting for the return of one of television’s most iconic characters, Harvey Specter, portrayed by Gabriel Macht. After a long hiatus, the character is back in the upcoming Suits spin-off series, Suits LA, and the excitement is palpable. Recently, a new promo dropped, unveiling Gabriel Macht's first look as Harvey, sending the fandom into a frenzy.

Harvey Specter’s Glimpse in the New Promo

The promo for Suits LA gives fans a sneak peek of Harvey in his signature style—tailored suits and confident demeanor. In the short clip, Harvey is seen talking on the phone, and although it’s a brief moment, his return is enough to ignite nostalgia for long-time Suits viewers. The promo teases Harvey’s involvement in a thrilling three-episode arc, promising to bring back the charismatic lawyer to the small screen. The hype surrounding this cameo is unmatched, with fans already sharing their excitement online.

Fans React to Gabriel Macht’s Comeback

Social media is buzzing with excitement over Harvey Specter’s return. Fans took to Twitter to share their joy, with one user commenting, "The king is back." Others were equally thrilled but joked about how often Harvey is featured in the promos. Although it's clear that this is a cameo, the impact of Harvey's return is undeniable, with many eager to see how he fits into the new Suits LA storyline.

Other Cast Members and Premiere Date

While Harvey's return is a major highlight, other Suits alumni were also approached to make cameo appearances. However, Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty declined the offer. Fans can look forward to Suits LA premiering on February 23 on NBC, with Harvey's return making it an episode not to be missed.

ALSO READ: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

DJ Aqeel shares inside stores of Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik at Mannat parties: 'If I play one actor's song..' NTI

DJ Aqeel shares inside stories of Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik at Mannat parties: 'If I play one actor’s song..'

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online NTI

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind MEG

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind

WWE : Three costly mistakes by Triple H since taking over the pro Wrestling company

WWE: Three costly mistakes by Triple H since taking over the pro Wrestling company

'India's Got Latent' row: FIR registered against all individuals linked to the show ddr

'India's Got Latent' row: FIR registered against all individuals linked to the show

Recent Stories

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; Timeline of the ragging case anr

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; timeline of the ragging case

Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish

Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's starrer to release on THIS platform; Read on NTI

Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's starrer to release on THIS platform; Read on

HDFC announces merit-based scholarship: Know eligibility, how to apply and more gcw

HDFC announces merit-based scholarship: Know eligibility, how to apply and more

Recent Videos

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

Video Icon
BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Video Icon
Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Video Icon
Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon