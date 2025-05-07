Subhash Ghai, Anu Malik, and Sameer Anjaan praised Operation Sindoor, hailing it as a justified and powerful response to terrorism.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai lauded the India Armed Forces on successful execution of Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Wednesday.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this operation.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared, "ladai, war, yudh kisi bhi desh ko pasand nahi agar vo insaan hai kisi bhi nation ko ye pasand nahi ki terrorism ho terorism ka matlab hai ki aap innocent logon ko khelte khelte khaate khaate maar rahe hai ye to insaaniyat ke khilaf baat huyi to ye jo yudh shuru hua hai...hum fakar feel karte hai ki sarkar ne Prime Minister ne iska jawab diya hia" (No country likes war, battle, war if he is a human being, no nation likes terrorism. Terrorism means that you are killing innocent people.....we feel proud that the government and the Prime Minister have responded to this.."

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, music composer Anu Malik said, "Mai ye kehna chahunga ki ye jo aapko shakti milegi aapko ye jo vo title hai na Operation Sindoor is shabd se milti hai shakti..jab title suna, I started crying. Why did I cry? Because the girl's husband, ....lost his life when he was enjyoying the looking at the beauty of Pahalgam with his wife .

Today, a girl wrote on Instagram, Thank you, Hon. PM Modi ji, whose husband has gone. Thank you for listening to us. If I say more now, I will start crying. But I will say this much for my brave soldiers....east or west our Indian army is the best.

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan added, "Ye yudh nahi hai...haivaniyat ke khilaaf insaaniyat ki ladayi hai.. to ye retaliation to bahut zaruri tha..unko sabak sikhana bahut zaruri hai unke hoslon ko pasth karna bahut zaruri hai...."

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor in the media briefing consisting of foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.

While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.