Following Subashini's death, her husband, Bibin Chandra, posted a letter on his private Instagram account. His remark elicited feedback from followers, with many replying on social media.

Subhashini, renowned for episodes such as Kayal, reportedly committed suicide at her home in Chennai on April 7. The news has shocked many people, who are still trying to make sense of what transpired. According to early accounts, she clashed with her husband, Bibin Chandra, before to the event. While the inquiry continues, Bibin, who has a private Instagram account, sent a condolence message for the dead. His followers immediately began responding to his message.

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What did the spouse of Tamil actress Subhashini say in his condolence message?

Subhashini's husband, Bibin Chandra, took to his private Instagram account to post a sympathy message and numerous images of his late wife. He wrote, "Rest in Peace “My Love” “My Bobba”. Nobody has ever loved me as much you did. I haven’t loved anyone as much i love you. Today I can’t believe that you are no more. You are filled with all memories and you live within me, i feel your presence in everything i see, everything i feel, Why did you leave me ???? I want to celebrate your Birthday, Our anniversary. Go travel all over. I don’t exist without you. We dreamt ah lot - Our baby, Travel to a new destination every quarter. Go on drives every week, cook together and many more. I want to make more memories (sic)."

How has the internet reacted?

The news caught Bibin Chandra's supporters off guard. They said, "Oh my god what happened?" , "Anna stay strong" , "Cant believe this..really sorry for your loss.. Om shanti" , "Can't believe this! really sorry for your loss. Om shanti" , "This is Heartbreaking I hope God give u the strength to bear this loss..May her soul rest in peace" , "So sorry for you loss Bibin Stay strong boss" , "RIP stay strong brother" , "I know you situation Anna soo emotional today happened to this may in soul rest in peace" , "RIP, it's really shocking. I know her from Vasantham TV in Sri Lanka, where she was a host on a music program back then. May God give you strength." Her passing has startled me and left me with many unanswered questions. I'm sad for your loss, brother.

Subhashini's Death Case

Subhashini Balasubramaniyam was reportedly living in a flat in Iyyappanthangal when the event occurred. Police officers stated that her lifeless remains were sent for examination, and more information is being investigated. According to reports, the fight occurred via video conference, and officials suspect mental anguish played a part. The police inspected the scene on Monday and are still investigating.