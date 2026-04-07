Tamil actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam committed suicide on April 6, 2026. Her husband's Instagram post has recently gained notice.

The death of Tamil TV actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam has shocked the entertainment industry and her fan base. The 36-year-old actress, well known for her role in the television series Kayal, was discovered dead inside her house in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai. While initial reports suggest a confrontation between the actress and her husband, Bibin Chandra, official enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and any assumptions are prohibited.

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Amidst all of this, Bibin Chandra paid respect to his late wife.

Bibin Chandra reacted to Subashini's death.

The Tamil actress' husband rushed to Instagram, writing, 'Rest in Peace 'My Love' 'My Bobba'. Nobody has ever loved me the way you did. I have never loved anyone as much as I love you. Today, I can't believe you're gone. You are full of memories and you live within me; I sense your presence in everything I see and feel. Why did you leave me??? I want to celebrate your birthday and our anniversary. Travel all throughout. I do not exist without you. We dreamed a lot about our baby travelling to a new place every quarter. Take weekly trips, cook together, and do a variety of other activities. I want to create more memories.

Police investigation is underway.

Police arrived at the scene nearly quickly after the event and began investigating. The authorities are currently looking into any possible reasons for her death. Although initial reports indicate that she may have suffered emotionally, officials have claimed that there is no evidence of this.

During the probe, investigators are also looking into any electronic documents and recent interactions. Following this event, images and video recordings of Subashini and her spouse have surfaced on social media, revealing details about their personal life.

Who is Bibin Chandra?

Regarding Subashini's husband, Bibin Chandra, who has suddenly become a source of concern in light of this issue, it is worth noting that he used to live with his wife in Chennai and would periodically share glimpses of their lives on social networking sites. However, little is known about the individual.

Subashini's Career

It should be noted that Subashini Balasubramaniyam made a name for herself in Tamil television with her consistent performances. It is worth noting that she received attention for her well-known series, Kayal.

The actress is originally from Sri Lanka, but she moved to Chennai to pursue a career in entertainment. Furthermore, she appeared not only in television shows, but also in films and other projects, such as Ini Avan, which debuted in 2012.