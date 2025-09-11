Su From So, the Kannada horror-comedy blockbuster, is now streaming on JioHotstar in Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu, bringing its mix of humor, village life, and supernatural mischief to homes

Marking the directorial debut of J. P. Thuminad, the film blends rural life, supernatural pranks, and situational humor. The plot revolves around Ashoka, a carefree youngster whose harmless affection for a girl unexpectedly sparks rumors that he is possessed by the spirit of a woman named Sulochana. What begins as gossip soon spirals into a series of comic events that disrupt the otherwise calm rhythm of village life.

First released in cinemas on July 25, 2025, the movie quickly rose to box-office glory and was hailed as one of the year’s top-grossing Kannada films. Industry trackers compared its crowd-pulling power to landmark titles such as Raajakumara (2017), the KGF franchise (2018–2022), Kantara (2022), and 777 Charlie (2022). To widen its reach, a Malayalam-dubbed version was released on August 1, further boosting its popularity across South India.

The cast is led by Shaneel Gautham, with notable performances by JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty. The film’s visuals were crafted under the lens of S. Chandrasekaran, with support from Praveen Shriyan and a team of associate cinematographers. Nithin Shetty handled the editing, while Pratheek Shetty worked on the trailer, and Hrishikesh Shankar along with Subramanya Airody contributed to online editing.

On the music front, Sumedh K composed the soundtrack, accompanied by a background score from Sandeep Thulasidas. Lyrics were penned by Raj B. Shetty and Prithvi Antha. Production design was overseen by Sushma Naik, Rajesh Kolake, and Rajesh K. Bandyod, while costumes came from Jasmitha J. Devadiga and Ganesh Acharya. The film’s action was choreographed by Arjun Raj, and sound was designed by Sync Cinema.

After a successful theatrical run, the makers announced that ‘Su From So’ would be available on JioHotstar from September 9. It is now streaming in its original Kannada along with dubbed versions in Malayalam and Telugu. The team described it as a light-hearted tale where village joy is disrupted by the tricks of a playful supernatural force, creating laughter and chaos in equal measure.

With its OTT debut, audiences across regions now have the chance to experience this unique mix of humor, ghostly mischief, and the charm of village life.