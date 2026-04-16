The 'Street Fighter' movie trailer has been released, featuring a star-studded cast including Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, and Andrew Koji. The action-packed film is set to release on October 16, 2026.

The highly-anticipated trailer of 'Street Fighter' has finally released, bringing a never-before-seen cast of Bollywood actorr Vidyut Jammwal with Hollywood's Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Andrew Koji. Paramount Pictures, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, 'Street Fighter' features Vidyut Jammwal as the iconic yoga master Dhalsim.

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Unveiled on Friday, the trailer promises an action-packed, edge-of-the-seat experience at the cinemas this October. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Street Fighter (@streetfightermovie)

Official Synopsis Unveiled

"Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!" the official synopsis read, as per a statement.

Star-Studded Cast and Director

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, 'Street Fighter' is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters. The cast includes Noah Centineo as 'Ken Masters', Andrew Koji as 'Ryu', and Jason Momoa as 'Blanka'.

Among others in the cast are Callina Liang, Joe Anoai, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric Andre, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Rayna Vallandingham, Alexander Volkanovski, and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson.

Release Date

Paramount Studios India will release Street Fighter on October 16, 2026. (ANI)