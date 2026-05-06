The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Nora Fatehi for a hearing on May 7 over the controversial song 'Sarke Chunar'. The commission previously took suo motu cognisance of the song's alleged obscenity, summoning several people.

NCW Summons Nora Fatehi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has scheduled a hearing in connection with the controversy surrounding the song 'Sarke Chunar', summoning actor and dancer Nora Fatehi in the matter. Nora Fatehi has been asked to appear before the Commission on May 7 (Thursday) at 11:30 am.

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Earlier in March, the NCW had issued summons to actors Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K. Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar after taking the suo motu cognisance of reports alleging "obscenity" and "vulgarity" in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'.

NCW Cites Legal Violations

According to the statement from NCW, the commission stated that the song "appears to be sexually suggestive and objectionable," which leads to the violations of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. "The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter."

Government Ban and Public Backlash

At the time, the Union government also confirmed that the song 'Sarke Chunari' was banned following widespread criticism over its lyrics and visuals. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision in the Lok Sabha while responding to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria.

The controversy stems from the release of the song, which featured actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. Critics alleged that the track contained vulgar lyrics and visuals that objectified women. The backlash quickly escalated, with several individuals and organisations calling for action against the creators of the song. Complaints were filed demanding an FIR and removal of the track from circulation, intensifying public debate just days before the matter was raised in Parliament. (ANI)