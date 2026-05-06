Adnan Sami pays tribute to the late Asha Bhosle, saying she will 'always live here.' He shares that his daughter calls her grandmother and recalls a time he introduced her as 'Asha ji' in London to honour her, a gesture she appreciated.

Iconic singer and composer Adnan Sami, in an emotional reflection, opened up about the significance of the late Asha Bhosle in his life, expressing that her legacy will be remembered over generations. "I won't miss her. For me, she still lives here. There is just one thing missing that I can't pick up the phone and talk to her. Or I can't sing with her. Or I can't perform with her. As far as her personality is concerned, her soul is concerned, she will always live here," Sami told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He highlighted the personal connection that the legendary singer shared with his family. "As my daughter Medina says, she is Medina's grandmother. She calls her grandmother. Her importance is in that place in our hearts and in our family. It is a treasure for all of us. She will always be alive through her art and voice."

A Fond Anecdote from London

During the conversation, Sami fondly recalled an anecdote from the time when he collaborated with the late singer. "Asha ji had very modern thoughts, and she was very progressive. I was recording with her for the first time in London. I have grown up in London, and I know the culture there. It's not the same as we have in India. We call our parents' friends either uncle or aunty. This is the way we respect our elders. In the West, this concept is not there," he continued.

Mentioning how Asha Bhosle wasn't aware of the cultural difference in calling names, the singer revealed how he introduced Asha Bhosle as Asha Ji in London. "I told them that her name is Asha ji. When she came into the recording room, they addressed her as Asha ji. She was very happy. She even made Indian-style tea for everyone. Later, I told how I added an addition to her name," Adnan Sami shared.

Remembering a Legend

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most loved voices, passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai last month. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral. (ANI)